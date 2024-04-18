Pickering notches two goals to lead 901 to victory over Miami

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis 901 FC used two goals from Nighte Pickering on Wednesday night to topple a strong Miami United F.C. club and advance to the U.S. Open Cup Round of 32.

In the 34th minute, a long pass from Emerson Hyndman unleashed Pickering behind the Miami United defense giving him only the keeper to beat, leading to an easy breakaway score for his first goal.

The 19-year-old threat would return in the 85th minute to put the match away as Dylan Borczak broke loose down the right side before finding Pickering for the tap in just inside the six-yard box.

Pickering has now scored three goals in just two U.S. Open Cup appearances. The striker delivered the deciding goal in last season’s historic Open Cup victory over Atlanta United in extra time.

901 FC will learn its next Open Cup assignment on Thursday at noon during a live drawing for the Round of 32 on U.S. Soccer’s YouTube page.

Memphis 901 FC returns to AutoZone Park in their second home match in four days for a USL Championship match against Monterey Bay FC on Saturday, April 20.

The first 500 fans will receive a free 901 FC Coach’s Visor. Tickets are available now on the club’s official website.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.