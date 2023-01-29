Pick the winners in the conference championship games

And then there were four. Despite the Pittsburgh Steelers missing the playoffs this season, we are still fully invested in these conference title games. The Kansas Chiefs welcome the Cincinnati Bengals to two for the chance to represent the AFC and the San Francisco 49ers travel to take on the Philadelphia Eagles to be the NFC champ.

We went three for four last week with those pesky Bengals beating the Buffalo Bills but we are back for redemption. First, in the NFC we have Jalen Hurts and the Eagles going against Brock Purdy and the Niners. With all other things being equal, give me the home team with the better quarterback so I’ll stick with my preseason Super Bowl pick of the Eagles.

In the AFC, things are a bit more complicated. On paper, the Chiefs are the team to beat. Arrowhead is a crazy place to play and the Chiefs are playing great football. But with Patrick Mahomes a little gimpy with a sprained ankle and the Bengals playing such good football, I feel like I have to flip my preseason pick of Kansas City and go with the hated Bengals.

Cast your votes and let us know your picks for Sunday’s games.

