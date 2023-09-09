You pick! Who was the top football player in the area for Week 4?

Pleasant's Aiden Smith used a trick play to throw for a 43-yard touchdown, plus caught six passes for 99 yards in a win over Highland.

Marion Harding's Alex Stokes completed passes to eight different receivers for 153 yards in a loss to Shelby.

Ridgedale's Nathan Thiel caught nine passes for 174 yards with one for a touchdown in a win over Crestline.

Elgin's Quentin Harrison ran for 93 yards and two touchdowns, caught passes for 89 yards and two more scores and returned an interception for a touchdown in a win over Ridgemont.

Northmor's Paul Cramer intercepted three passes and ran for three rushing touchdowns in a win over Cardington.