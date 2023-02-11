Pick Six Previews poll: Notre Dame more of a blue blood than USC

No, Notre Dame didn’t beat USC this past season, but not even having Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams has everyone praising the Trojans. The annual blue bloods poll by Pick Six Previews is out, and the Irish lead the Trojans by a whopping eight percentage points in the poll. In fact, the Irish are tied with Michigan for having the third-highest poll numbers with only Alabama and Ohio State ranking higher.

Over 160,000 votes % that view the program as a "Blue Blood" 94% Alabama

91% Ohio State

85% Michigan

85% Notre Dame

84% Oklahoma

77% USC

76% Texas

75% Nebraska

– – – – –

54% UGA

47% Penn St

43% FSU

43% Tennessee

42% LSU

36% Miami

31% Florida

23% Clemson

10% Auburn

9% Washington — Pick Six Previews (@PickSixPreviews) February 11, 2023

This is not to say the Irish have a better program than the Trojans. In fact, Williams’ return for 2023 probably makes the Trojans slight favorites for when the teems meet again. But the recent years of futility in Los Angeles undoubtedly still have a lingering effect on some people, and they perhaps need to see that the Trojans aren’t just a flash in the pan. Until they see that, Irish fans can take pride in the fact that in at least one poll, their team still has the upper hand.

