Pick-six gives Bengals 17-14 halftime lead

Joshua Dobbs threw his first interception in 138 pass attempts, and it couldn't have turned out worse for the Cardinals. Cam Taylor-Britt had an 11-yard interception return for a Bengals touchdown with 1:23 remaining in the half.

The Bengals lead the Cardinals 17-14 at halftime.

The Cardinals had a goal-line stand, stuffing Joe Mixon on third down and fourth down at the 1-yard line. Arizona took over the ball with 1:33 remaining, and 10 seconds later, the Bengals had their touchdown anyway on Taylor-Britt's pick-six.

Dobbs was 7-of-17 for 83 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He had a 25-yard touchdown to Hollywood Brown and a 4-yard toss to Zach Ertz. It was Ertz's first touchdown since Nov. 6 of last season.

James Conner has rushed for 46 yards on six carries, with 35 yards coming on one run, but he has a knee injury and is questionable to return.

Joe Burrow has completed 19 of 24 passes for 153 yards and a touchdown. Ja'Marr Chase had his first touchdown of the season on a 2-yard reception and has eight catches for 79 yards. Mixon has 14 carries for 47 yards.

The Bengals have 169 yards, while the Cardinals have 130.