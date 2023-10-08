Advertisement

Pick-six gives Bengals 17-14 halftime lead

ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports
·1 min read

Joshua Dobbs threw his first interception in 138 pass attempts, and it couldn't have turned out worse for the Cardinals. Cam Taylor-Britt had an 11-yard interception return for a Bengals touchdown with 1:23 remaining in the half.

The Bengals lead the Cardinals 17-14 at halftime.

The Cardinals had a goal-line stand, stuffing Joe Mixon on third down and fourth down at the 1-yard line. Arizona took over the ball with 1:33 remaining, and 10 seconds later, the Bengals had their touchdown anyway on Taylor-Britt's pick-six.

Dobbs was 7-of-17 for 83 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He had a 25-yard touchdown to Hollywood Brown and a 4-yard toss to Zach Ertz. It was Ertz's first touchdown since Nov. 6 of last season.

James Conner has rushed for 46 yards on six carries, with 35 yards coming on one run, but he has a knee injury and is questionable to return.

Joe Burrow has completed 19 of 24 passes for 153 yards and a touchdown. Ja'Marr Chase had his first touchdown of the season on a 2-yard reception and has eight catches for 79 yards. Mixon has 14 carries for 47 yards.

The Bengals have 169 yards, while the Cardinals have 130.