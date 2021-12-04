Pick Play: Cowboys’ Trevon Diggs closing in on franchise interception record

Second-year cornerback Trevon Diggs started the 2021 season on an unbelievable streak when it came to taking the ball away. He recorded an interception in each of the first six games (seven total) and ran two back for touchdowns. He cooled off in the next five only snagging one interception, but it was only a matter of time before he got another.

The Dallas Cowboys faced the New Orleans Saints on Thursday who started Taysom Hill at quarterback. He had only attempted eight passes all season long. However, he threw the ball 41 times against the Cowboys, and with just under five minutes left in the fourth quarter Hill was intercepted by Diggs near the sideline giving him his league-leading ninth of the season as a part of a four-interception night for the Cowboys defense.

With his ninth interception, Diggs has the third-most in a single season in Cowboys history behind Mel Renfro who had 10 in 1969, and Everson Walls who amassed 11 in 1981. Diggs joined Walls on Thursday night as the only players in Cowboys history to record at least nine interceptions in the first 12 games of a season. In 1981, Walls had 10 through 12 games.

Diggs is on pace for 13 interceptions which would be the second-most all-time behind Dick “Night Train” Lane who recorded 14 in 1952. Also, his 14 passes defended this season, which equals his total from his rookie year in 2020, is tied for second in the NFL with Marshon Lattimore of the Saints, just two behind J.C. Jackson of the New England Patriots.

The former second-round pick has played in 24 career games and amassed 12 interceptions, meaning he gets one every two games. What’s more impressive about it is that he didn’t record an interception until Week 8 of last season which means his 12 career interceptions have come in a 17-game span.

Diggs spoke after the Cowboys win against the Saints about how it feels being a key contributor to what the team does defensively.

“It feels good,” Diggs said. “It’s a blessing, just going out there and competing and to make the plays I need to make to help this team win.”

Regardless of how many interceptions he ends up with Diggs has become one of the best ball-hawking corners in the NFL and is one of the leading candidates for Defensive Player of the Year in 2021.

