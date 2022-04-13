Pick your Packers mock draft: Lance Zierlein vs. Mel Kiper Jr.

Lance Zierlein and Mel Kiper Jr., two titans of the draft industry, recently released updated mock drafts. Zierlein, at NFL.com, went just one round. Kiper, at ESPN.com, went two rounds. For the purpose of this exercise, we’re only looking at the projected first-round picks for the Green Bay Packers.

Zierlein’s first-round picks for Packers:

1.22: DL Jordan Davis, Georgia

1.28: WR Christian Watson, North Dakota State

Analysis: Davis is maybe the most athletic 340-pound football player ever. He scored a 10.0 out of 10 in Relative Athletic Score after dominating the combine. He could be a dominant run defender the second he enters the NFL, and his ability to play on the nose full-time could free up Kenny Clark to do even more attacking for the Packers front. Watson, one of the most athletic receivers to enter the draft, could give the Packers an instant replacement for Marquez Valdes-Scantling and a future No. 1 target in the passing game. He’s boom or bust with big upside.

Kiper’s first-round picks for Packers:

1.22: WR Christian Watson, North Dakota State

1.28: OL Zion Johnson, Boston College

Interestingly enough, Kiper also picked Watson for the Packers, just six selections earlier. His athletic profile is certainly worthy of the first round, and the Packers’ need at receiver is well-documented. It could be a match, especially when considering his fit in the Matt LaFleur offense. Instead of helping the defensive line, Kiper gave the Packers a big assist for the offensive line in Johnson, who can play all three interior spots and is probably a plug-and-play starter at guard. A future offensive line of Bakhtiari-Runyan-Myers-Johnson-Jenkins could the best in football. However, the Packers probably need more immediate help at offensive tackle, and Johnson is likely interior only.

Which mock draft do you like better for the Packers? Vote below, and tell us why in the comments.