Take Your Pick: One player Packers would steal from Jets

This Sunday, the Green Bay Packers will host the New York Jets and try to get back on track after a crushing defeat at the hands of the New York Giants in London.

That, of course, allows us to hypothetically steal one player from the Jets’ roster in search of depth and/or talent upgrades for the Packers.

This decision was relatively easy. We could have gone with Quinnen Williams at defensive tackle. Williams is a former third-overall pick and has three sacks through the first five games. However, Green Bay already has a solid rotation of defensive lineman and have more pressing needs.

There was also Breece Hall. New York used a second-round pick on Hall this year, and he is currently averaging 4.9 yards per carry while his 275 rushing yards rank second among all rookies. However, Green Bay doesn’t need another running back. They already have Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon, who are not getting enough touches as it is, so adding another ball carrier didn’t make sense.

That is why I decided to go with Corey Davis, an intriguing option at wide receiver. Davis would be a veteran option for Aaron Rodgers and immediately compete to be WR1. He is currently the leading receiver for the Jets, with 17 receptions for 299 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

It should go without saying that the Packers can use another option at receiver. They are having trouble adjusting to life without Davante Adams, and Davis would help fill those shoes to some capacity. He’s a former top-5 pick with plenty of talent that hasn’t been maximized by his quarterbacks.

Davis’ first six seasons have mostly been spent catching passes from Marcus Mariota, Ryan Tannehill, and now Zach Wilson. These are average to below-average quarterbacks, yet Davis has still averaged 52.0 yards per game in his career.

Pair him with someone like Rodgers, and Davis could become an elite talent that turns Green Bay’s offense around.

What are your thoughts, Packers fans? Would you pick Corey Davis, or would you steal an entirely different player from the New York Jets?

