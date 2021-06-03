Pick N Roll: Nuggets vs. Trail Blazers









To help you out here are the eight questions for tonight’s NBA games, along with my breakdown and picks.

#1 Most Points By A Player

Nikola Jokic, Michael Porter, Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum, Devin Booker, LeBron James

On a night with a lot of star players in high-stakes games I think the correct answer has to be Damian Lillard who I think shows up huge in a potential elimination game.

My Pick: Damian Lillard

#2 Trail Blazers 3-Pointers vs Nuggets

0-12, 13-14, 15-17, 18-19, 20+

In Tuesday night's double-overtime thriller, the Trail Blazers hit 21 3-pointers. Damian Lillard was responsible for 12 of those beyond-the-arc buckets. I’m expecting less fireworks in tonight’s game.

My Pick: 15-17

#3 Trail Blazers Rebounds vs Nuggets

0-39, 40-42, 43-45, 46-48, 49-51, 52+

After playing two overtime periods two nights ago, these teams are back at it on Thursday night for a 5 pm Pacific tip-off. If you ask me, I’d expect more missed shots and rebound opportunities in this one.

My Pick: 43-45

#4 Trail Blazers Assists vs. Nuggets

0-16, 17-20, 21-23, 24-26, 27-28, 29+

The Trail Blazers have several great playmakers who can create their own shot and dish out dimes. They should be at their best in tonight's elimination game.

My Pick: 21-23

#5 Total Points Nuggets vs. Trail Blazers

1-217, 218-231, 232-242, 243-250, 251+

PointsBet has tonight's implied Total at 227.5. I think this game will be played at a slower pace, so I expect the Under to hit.

Story continues

My Pick: 1-217

#6 Lakers Points vs. Suns

0-94, 95-101, 102-108, 109-113, 114-117, 118+

It’s an elimination game for the Lakers. PointsBet currently has their implied Total for tonight's Game 6 at 104.5, so I’m liking the Under on that number.

My Pick: 95-101

#7 Nuggets vs Trail Blazers Winner and Margin of Victory

I like the Portland Trail Blazers tonight to win and force Game 7 back in Denver.

My Pick: Trail Blazers by 9

#8 Suns vs Lakers Winner and Margin of Victory

If Anthony Davis is healthy and plays, which I think he will, I can see the Lakers forcing a Game 7.

My Pick: Lakers by 4