Pick N Roll: Grizzlies vs. Warriors

To help you out, here are the eight questions for tonight's NBA game, along with my breakdown and picks.

#1 Warriors Points vs. Grizzlies

0-98, 99-103, 104-107, 108-114, 115-119, 120-129, 130+

PointsBet has the Warriors' implied point total as 112.5. I think this game will be a lower scoring game.

My Pick: 99-103

#2 Warriors Assists vs Grizzlies

0-22, 23-25, 26-28, 29-30, 31-32, 33+

In the game these two teams played this past Sunday the Warriors recorded 26 assists. If tonight is a lower scoring game as I expect, the assists number for the Warriors should go down.

My Pick: 23-25

#3 Warriors 3-Pointers vs. Grizzlies

0-9, 10-12, 13, 14-15, 16-17, 18-20, 21+

In Sunday’s game the Warriors hit 15 3-point baskets and nice of those made threes came from the hands of Stephen Curry. Let's bet he doesn't go off again tonight.

My Pick: 10-12

#4 Warriors Rebound vs. Grizzlies

0-37, 38-40, 41-43, 44-45, 46-47, 48-50, 51+

I think the Grizzlies will be able to hang with the Warriors on the boards and the Grizzlies big men will be very good vs. Golden State tonight.

My Pick: 0-37

#5 Grizzlies Rebounds vs Warriors

0-40, 41-43, 44-45, 46-47, 48-49, 50-55, 56+

In Sunday's game vs the Warriors the Grizzlies grabbed 39 rebounds. They will need to have a monster effort on the boards tonight to hang with the Warriors.

My Pick: 46-47

#6 Grizzlies Assists vs. Warriors

0-20, 21-22, 23-24, 25-26, 27-28, 29-33, 34+

Ja Morant will have to come up huge for the Grizzlies tonight if they want to stay in the game. I can see Ja Morant having double-digit assists in this game. That should set the pace for the rest of the team

My Pick: 29-33

#7 Total Points Grizzlies vs Warriors

1-207, 208-213, 214-223, 224-229, 230-234, 235-247, 248+

PointsBet has the implied points total for this game set at 222. I think the game will be lower scoring than that.

My Pick: 208-213.

#8 Grizzlies vs. Warriors Winner and Margin of Victory

I think this game will be closer than the public expects. The Warriors are a 5-point favorite. I can see this as a single possession game.

My Pick: Warriors by 3-Points