PICK N' ROLL $100K GIVEAWAY: Hawks, Jazz, More

NBC Sports Sports Predictor now has a game for the basketball fan in mind with its new free-to-play NBA offering: "Pick n' Roll"! This week, the prize is doubled from $50,000 to $100,000!

Every contest, of which there will be two each week, will give you a chance to win or split a $100,000 jackpot! Download the NBC Sports Predictor app to join the party right now.

To help you out, here are the eight questions for Wednesday's NBA games, along with my breakdown and picks.

#1 MOST POINTS BY A PLAYER

Kevin Durant, Trae Young, Kyrie Irving, Jayson Tatum, Damian Lillard or C.J. McCollum

Young has scored 30 and 36 points in the last two games, that 36-point effort coming against the same Wizards team he meets tonight. That is 36 and 41-point efforts versus the Wizards. Ride the wave again!

My Pick: Trae Young Most Points

#2 MOST REBOUNDS BY A PLAYER

Russell Westbrook, Clint Capela, Robert Williams, Jarrett Allen or Enes Kanter

The answer is always Capela! Westbrook gives him a run for his money most nights, but the two just met and Capela recorded a game-high 22 boards. Expect that to continue in the last meeting between the two teams.

My Pick: Clint Capela Most Rebounds

#3 WIZARDS 3-POINTERS VS. HAWKS

0-6, 7-8, 9-10, 11-12, 13-14, 15 or 16

The Wizards hit seven and 13 triples in the two meetings with the Hawks this season. They made more threes without Bradley Beal and I am backing that to continue.

Washington is making 10.4 three-pointers per game in the last five. I will take the 9-10 as the median between the meetings.

My Pick: Wizards 9-10 Three-Pointers

#4 CELTICS POINTS VS. CAVALIERS

0-100, 101-108, 112-116, 117-119, 120-124 or 125+

The Celtics are on the second night of a back-to-back after playing the Heat. Boston averages 109.0 points per game in the last four back-to-backs, 123.4 points per game in the previous five games overall and 125.5 in two meetings with Cleveland.

This is the most challenging question, in my opinion. This will be a good game for Boston to focus on offense as Cleveland will want to run. The Celtics have scored 119 or more points in three of the last four games. The back-to-back will slow Boston down a little, so I will go 112-116.

My Pick: Celtics to score 112-116 Points

#5 TRAIL BLAZERS REBOUNDS VS. JAZZ

0-38, 39-41, 42-44, 45-46, 47-49, 50-51 or 51+

The Blazers and Jazz are two of the best rebounding teams in the last five games, both averaging more than 47 per game. However, Utah allows almost six fewer rebounds per game than Portland in that span.

Portland lost both meetings and had 40 and 58 rebounds in those outings. There should be plenty of shot attempts to go around as the two are jockeying for playoff position among the Western Conference. I will go with Blazers 47-49 rebounds.

My Pick: Trail Blazers to record 47-49 Rebounds

#6 TOTAL POINTS IN TRAIL BLAZERS VS. JAZZ

1-212, 213-222, 223-229, 230-237, 238-240, 241-250, 251+

Both meetings between these two teams landed at 220 and 225. Without Donovan Mitchell and possibly Mike Conley, there is a chance less defense is played. This should be closer than Utah's two blowout victories, so a 230-237 point range sounds favorable.

My Pick: 230-237 Total Points

#7 WIZARDS VS. HAWKS: WINNER AND MARGIN OF VICTORY

Wizards or Hawks? 1-2, 3, 4, 5-6, 7-8, 9-10, 11+

The Hawks narrowly beat the Wizards in the previous meeting as Westbrook achieved triple-double history. Now that that is over with, expect Westbrook to go for the victory and not settle the second time around.

My Pick: Wizards win by 5-6 Points

#8 CELTICS VS. CAVALIERS: WINNER AND MARGIN OF VICTORY

Celtics or Cavaliers? 1-2, 3, 4, 5-6, 7-8, 9-10 or 11+

The Celtics are going to need victories and with the Cavs being out of playoff position, expect a beatdown attempt. Boston will need to achieve cohesiveness without Jaylen Brown for the year. I will take the Celtics to win 9-10 points as the Cavs will keep it respectable for a while as the spoiler.

My Pick: Celtics win by 9-10