How to pick a French Open women’s champion - including our bold prediction

Ivanovic, Li, Sharapova and Ostapenko are four of eight different women winners in Paris over the last 10 years

For a second year running, the women’s field at the French Open remains wide open.

Jelena Ostapenko came out of nowhere to win last year’s Roland Garros, but what are the chances of another unknown and unseeded player taking Paris by storm?

We look back on the last 10 years of the major, to find out if we can glean any information as to who win capture the Coupe Suzanne Lenglen this fortnight and boldly make our outright prediction for the title from the evidence gathered.

We will look at age, ranking, country and form over the past decade to ascertain who is primed to win the second grand slam of the year.

Age

At 20 years and two days old when she won in Paris, Ostapenko became the youngest first-time grand slam champion since 2004 when Svetlana Kuznetsova won the US Open at 19 years, two months.

In contrast, 2010 champion Francesca Schiavone was the second oldest first-time grand slam winner at 29 years, 11 months and 14 days.

In the last 10 years, only one player has won the title in Paris being 30 or older, unsurprisingly that of Serena Williams.

Serena was 31 at the time of her second French Open in 2013, 11 years after her first. And was 33 when she became only the third player - male or female - to win 20 major singles titles in 2015.

Maria Sharapova, who heads into this year’s major in good touch, was 25 and 27 at the time of her triumphs in 2012 and 2014.

Average age of Paris winner: 25 years 8 months

Francesca Schiavone was 29 years old when she won Roland Garros in 2010 Credit: AFP

Ranking

The previously unheralded Ostapenko was the first unseeded woman to win at Roland Garros since 1933 when her fearless style of play shocked Simona Halep and the rest of the tennis world in last year’s final.

Previously to Ostapenko’s success, the lowest seeded player to win in Paris over the last 10 years was the 17th ranked Schiavone.

French Open women's winners of last 10 years

Serena Williams’ two titles came when she was top seed, while both Sharapova in 2012 and Ana Ivanovic in 2008 were second seeds for their successes.

Lucky number seven lived up to his name for Sharapova when she won her second Roland Garros and for Kuznetsova back in 2009.

Average age of ranking: Nine. Although if you take out Ostapenko’s ranking the mean would be five.

Left/right hander

While left-hander Rafael Nadal dominates the Roland Garros clay in the men’s draw, you have to go as far back as 1992 for the last leftie to win the women’s title.

Not since Monica Seles’ blockbuster 6-2, 3-6, 10-8 win over Steffi Graf has a left-hander enjoyed success on the red stuff.

It means lefties Petra Kvitova, Angelique Kerber, Ekaterina Makarova, Lucie Safarova and Kristyna Pliskova are all statistically unlikely to stop the wave of dominance from the right-handers.

Petra Kvitova would become the first left-hander to win the French Open since 1992 if she wins the 2018 edition Credit: Getty Images

Country

With Ostapenko our point of reference again, the French Open in recent years has produced champions for the first time in their homeland’s history.

Not only does Latvia now have a grand slam champion to their name, but Schiavone was the first Italian woman to win a single’s major and Lia Na the first Asian and Chinese grand slam champion back in 2011.

Of the current top 20 players, only three countries are yet to boast a women’s major winner. They are Ukraine, Holland and Slovakia.

Form

It’s always preferable to have a decent run of form behind you heading into a slam. For all bar one of the last 10 champions in Paris, they have all reached at least the semi-finals of one clay-court warm-up event.

Schiavone had been in patchy form on the red stuff before her 2010 victory. The Italian was a first-round loser in Stuttgart, went one round further in Rome and reached the fourth of the Madrid Open.

Ostapenko won the Charleston Open last spring, while solid runs in Rome assisted Garbine Muguruza, Li Na and Kuznetsova’s charges in Paris.

While Sharapova won two warm-up tournaments in Rome and Stuttgart in 2012, Serena Williams went one better the following year to win a hat-trick of titles and then wasn’t fatigued in Paris as she clinched a then 16th grand slam by dropping just one set and 28 games.

2018 Clay court season | Who has won what?

Prediction

With all of the above categories considered, our pick for this year’s French Open is, drum roll please…Elina Svitolina.

At just 23-years-old, she is slightly younger than the average winner of the last 10 years, although four past champions have been the same age as the right-hander (of course) or younger.

A world ranking of four puts Svitolina slightly higher up the chain than the average winner, but taking Ostapenko’s lowly ranking out of the equation, puts her right in the mix.

Born in Odessa, the Ukraine has not yet produced a women’s champion since it’s independence from the Soviet Union in 1991. Another box that could be potentially ticked.

Elina Svitolina is our tip to win this year's French Open Credit: Getty Images

Svitolina, finally, heads to Paris on the back of winning the Italian Open last weekend – her third WTA title of the year.

While she has yet to move beyond the quarter-finals of a major, reaching the last eight in Paris twice in the last three years, she has achieved great things at Roland Garros before having won the girls' title as a 15-year-old.

Watch this space...