Pick your favorite: Dueling Green Bay Packers mock drafts

The NFL draft is so entertaining – especially in the months leading up to the event – because it can play out millions of different ways. The Green Bay Packers, picking 29th overall in the first round, have an opportunity to add to the talent base and gear up for another deep playoff run.

These things are almost impossible to predict, but we ran through two four-round mock drafts, using the simulators at The Draft Network and Pro Football Focus, to provide a pair of dueling options for the Packers.

Which is your favorite?

Mock draft No. 1 (TDN)

1.29: CB Caleb Farley, Virginia Tech

2.62: OT Brady Christensen, BYU

3.92: DL Alim McNeil, North Carolina State

4.135: WR Anthony Schwartz, Auburn

4.142: S JaCoby Stevens, LSU

Notes: Farley, with a concerning back issue, might be a big risk, but his elite-level talent at a premium position is impossible to pass on here. Christensen is athletic and experienced at left tackle, just how the Packers like offensive tackles. He could be a swing tackle in Year 1 before transitioning to a long-term starting role. McNeil has some Kenny Clark to his game and could be disruptive in the right role at the next level. Schwartz is all speed from the slot. Stevens could be a nice, playmaking fit in the dime linebacker role.

Mock draft No. 2 (PFF)

1.29: WR Rashod Bateman, Minnesota

2.62: CB Ifeatu Melifonwu, Syracuse

3.92: DL Osa Odighizuwa, UCLA

4.135: S Jamar Johnson, Indiana

4.142: C Josh Myers, Ohio State

Notes: A first-round receiver might be a luxury for a team that just produced the No. 1 offense, but Bateman could be a legitimate star with Aaron Rodgers. Melifonwu in the second round could solve a big need with a high-upside player, and Odighizuwa is a leverage monster who could give fellow Bruin Kenny Clark some help up front in Green Bay. Johnson might remind new defensive coordinator Joe Barry of former Rams safety John Johnson. Adding him could make Darnell Savage and Adrian Amos even more flexible. Myers looks like a natural fit to help replace Corey Linsley.