Pick your England team to face Argentina in Saturday’s Rugby World Cup 2023 match

Steve Borthwick has insisted England will persist with their current tactics - Denis Charlet/AFP

England open their Rugby World Cup 2023 campaign against Argentina this weekend on the back of a dismal run of form that has produced five defeats in six Tests.

It means the Pumas are rated marginal favourites to triumph in Marseille on Saturday against a weakened England team without Owen Farrell and Billy Vunipola, both banned for dangerous tackles last month.

Argentina are positioned two places higher in the world rankings and England know that if they fall again to the side who stormed Twickenham in November, they will have no room for manoeuvre in their remaining Pool D fixtures.

Defence has been an alarming area of vulnerability with 30 tries conceded in the nine games since Kevin Sinfield took charge as part of Steve Borthwick’s coaching team.

However, the pack will be boosted by the return of the talismanic Tom Curry following his recovery from an ankle injury.

Curry missed all four warm-up Tests after spraining the joint during training in early August, but is now poised to make his first appearance since the Gallagher Premiership final in May. Indeed, the influential 25-year-old is so valuable to England – especially in defence – that they are willing to slot him straight into the back row.

Sinfield has also disclosed that Marcus Smith is still an option at full-back as England look to ignite their attack. But is that an experiment too far for a key World Cup clash?

This week, we got our team of rugby experts to pick who they would choose if they were Steve Borthwick. Now it is your chance to have your say and select who you would like to see tackle Los Pumas...

