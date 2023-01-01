Pick 6: Cynthia Frelund's most confident picks of Week 17
NFL Network's Cynthia Frelund shares her most confident picks of Week 17.
Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds, a healthy scratch for the past two games, will play Sunday against the Chicago Bears.
The Patriots are down multiple starting cornerbacks in Sunday's matchup vs. the Dolphins, which could force Tae Hayes and Quandre Mosely into action against Miami's dangerous offense.
Follow along with Lauren Carpenter as she keeps you updated on all of the action from around the league during the 1:00 and 4:00 pm ET slate of games. (Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports)
The Broncos will have a new head coach for Sunday’s game against the Chiefs and they’ll also have a new offensive play caller. James Palmer of NFL Media reports that interim head coach Jerry Rosburg has tabbed offensive coordinator Justin Outten for the job. The Broncos opened the season with head coach Nathaniel Hackett calling the [more]
Jets will have clearer idea of playoff path before kicking off in Seattle
The Raiders’ pass catchers present a sizable challenge for San Francisco’s secondary. From @nicholasmcgee24:
NFL Expert Picks and Predictions for Week 17 including Cowboys at Titans, Bills at Bengals, Vikings at Packers, Dolphins at Patriots
The Patriots will be dangerously thin at the cornerback position.
Q. I'm sure it was a disappointing loss. I'm curious if you can speak to TCU's level of play. They're not a traditional power, but they look like it. So can you speak to their level of play today? COACH HARBAUGH: Congratulations to TCU.
Noah Ruggles missed what would have been game-winning attempt and Ohio State fell to Georgia 42-41 in a College Football Playoff semifinal.
The All-American's parents waited to tell him until after the game.
Georgia vs TCU CFP National Championship first thoughts, early prediction
Both adjust to personnel changes, schedule adjustments and study game tapes. Although NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” featured new faces in the booth and production truck before the season started, the broadcasts continue to deliver at a high level. “Sunday Night Football” is on pace to be prime time’s top show for the 12th consecutive year.
Goodbread: How did Alabama football avoid Sugar Bowl opt-outs? A promise was made, and kept.
It didn't take long for TCU to start celebrating its College Football Playoff semifinal win against Michigan.
The Dolphins will be without multiple key starters for Sunday’s road game against the New England Patriots, a matchup that could clinch the franchise’s first postseason berth since 2016.
Two weeks after the Giants thought they landed their franchise player, the team is discussing the "frustrating" ordeal and gave some insight into what Carlos Correa seems to be focused on now.
Big plays were called targeting and then waved off. College football has a problem
Brock Purdy's rookie season wasn't supposed to unfold like it has. But he has been up for the challenge, thanks to studious habits and guidance from 49ers quarterbacks coach Brian Griese.
Nick Saban gave advice to Alabama football quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson Jr. on the NFL Draft after the Sugar Bowl