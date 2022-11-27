Pick 6: Cynthia Frelund's most confident picks of Week 12
NFL Network's Cynthia Frelund's most confident picks of Week 12.
NFL Network's Cynthia Frelund's most confident picks of Week 12.
In a simulation of the Cardinals' game against the Chargers, Arizona rallies to take a lead in the final 2 minutes but loses on last-second FG.
Odell Beckham Jr. is a free agent and potential Giants target. Here's the latest...
Tua Tagovailoa leads the Miami Dolphins (7-3) against the Houston Texans (1-8-1) on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.
USA TODAY Coaches top 25 college football poll and rankings for 2022, Week 14
Washington star pass rusher Chase Young remains out for Sunday's game vs. Atlanta. Here's who's in and who's out for Commanders-Falcons.
Predictions from the Packers Wire staff on Sunday's Week 12 showdown against the Eagles.
Here's who won't be participating.
Who's in your top four?
Here’s a sneak-peek at Kellis Robinett’s latest top 25 college football rankings.
Bowl Projections and College Football Playoff Picks after Week 13. They're the last bowl projections before the reveal next Sunday.
Herbstreit's new top 6 is already out after a blowout in the Horseshoe!
What will the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Top 25 Poll potentially be? It’s our predicted guess on the college football rankings after Week 14
AP top 25 poll, college football rankings prediction, Week 14 What will it be on Sunday morning?
If the top four in this week's College Football Playoff rankings are Georgia, Michigan, TCU and USC, then the committee should make a simple declaration: the field is set.
Oregon's 5-star QB commit Dante Moore had an encouraging message for Kenny Dillingham as the Ducks' OC heads to ASU to take the HC job.
Ohio State was one of four teams in the top 10 to lose in Week 13. How far will the Buckeyes and others fall? Our coaches poll prediction addresses.
Ohio State dropped to 11-1 with a 45-23 loss to Michigan. Here's what we learned about the Buckeyes from their performance Saturday.
Are Georgia, Michigan and TCU locks for the playoff ahead of their conference championship games?
It’s arguably no coincidence that, with Green Bay’s playoff chances circling the drain — and with quarterback Aaron Rodgers looking particularly inaccurate during crunch time of a Week 11 loss to the Titans — more information has been emerging about a thumb injury through which he has been playing. With the Packers at 4-7 and [more]
Neither were the coaching staff, as head coach Jim Harbaugh told reporters after the game that the Wolverines had "emptied the playbook" during the Wolverines' 45-23 victory over the Buckeyes on Saturday. Part of that emptying of the playbook was calling a trick play in a crucial moment. With the Wolverines driving in the fourth quarter, Kalel Mullings, a linebacker converted to running back this week, threw the ball to find a wide-open Luke Schoonmaker to extend the drive.