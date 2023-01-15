Pick 6: Cynthia Frelund's most confident picks of Super Wild Card Weekend
NFL Network's Cynthia Frelund shares her most confident picks for Super Wild Card Weekend.
5 best NFL predictions and picks against the spread and point totals for the Wild Card games.
The Baltimore Ravens are turning to Tyler Huntley at QB as former MVP Lamar Jackson wont return in time for a rematch with the Cincinnati Bengals.
The Jets got the ball rolling with offensive coordinator interviews on Friday and they’re adding another candidate to the list on Sunday. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Jets are interviewing former Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady for the job. They interviewed Eagles passing game coordinator Kevin Patullo and are set to meet [more]
Our NFL experts make their playoff predictions, including how far the Giants will advance and which team will take home the Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl LVII.
Alabama is well-represented! Check out which former Crimson Tide stars made it.
The Falcons are interested in interviewing former Titans DC Jerry Gray for their defensive coordinator position.
The Jaguars stormed past the Chargers in their largest come-from-behind victory in franchise history in the wild-card round of the NFL playoffs.
Yes, the Chargers collapsed in the wild-card round. But the Jaguars' historic comeback was more about Doug Pederson's belief in his team.
Winning the Super Bowl will be great in more ways than one
Here's who won't be taking the field.
Some may have gotten a chuckle out of the notion that former Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury plans to live it up in Thailand or wherever on Michael Bidwill’s money, while also ignoring opportunities to go to work for another team as an offensive coordinator. Bidwill may be laughing for a different reason. The buyout that [more]
Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa drew a couple of fouls on Saturday night for unsportsmanlike conduct. One came after a fourth-quarter touchdown that moved the eventually decisive two-point conversion from the two to the one. After the game, coach Brandon Staley was asked whether Bosa’s fouls resulted from a simple loss of composure. “I think [more]
Some may regard it as the stuff of miracles, but it was always the plan. Legendary broadcaster Al Michaels spent the 2022 season making the new age of streaming feel as familiar and comfortable as possible to those accustomed to watching sports on TV. With the Amazon slate over and NBC broadcasting a pair of [more]
One play from Saturday's game "pissed off" the 49ers and might have helped change the momentum of their must-win playoff contest against the Seahawks.
The ending of last year's playoff game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs helped prompt the NFL to change its postseason overtime rules.
If anything, he should win an award for being the most quotable player on the roster.
The Horned Frogs have nothing to apologize for.
Apparently, the Detroit Lions don't even have to be on the field to get screwed over by NFL refs.
Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury reportedly left for Thailand on a one-way ticket after being fired and declined interest from other NFL teams.