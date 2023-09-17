Pick 6: Cynthia Frelund makes Week 2 player projections
NFL Network's Cynthia Frelund makes Week 2 player projections.
NFL Network's Cynthia Frelund makes Week 2 player projections.
Will the Chiefs hold off the Jaguars in this AFC playoff rematch? Follow along with Yahoo Sports.
The Rams looked impressive during a Week 1 win over the Seahawks.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
Ekeler's absence will be an obstacle for the Chargers' offense. The team might be missing players on the other side of the ball on Sunday, as well.
After his record-setting 10th consecutive victory, two-time defending F1 world drivers champion Max Verstappen holds a 145-point lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez with eight of 23 rounds remaining.
The Longhorns pulled away from Wyoming in the fourth quarter, while Florida State beat Boston College by two on the road.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Jets vs. Cowboys game.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
A 4-2 win over the rival Galaxy has LAFC back in the win column. Meanwhile, a coaching disaster in New England has the Revolution in a dire situation.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don shares his lineup advice for every NFL game on the Week 2 slate.
White is the fourth former player to win the award, following immediately after Becky Hammon.
Follow along as we track all the Week 3 action on Saturday.
The Dodgers joined the Braves in the 2023 postseason field by clinching the NL West title with Saturday's extra-innings win against the Mariners.
It hasn't been an easy season for the Dodgers, but they still rule the NL West.
Grasso and Shevchenko put on an epic battle Saturday for the UFC women’s flyweight title in the main event of Noche UFC.
Not often you see both father and son imitated after a touchdown.
Hunter was hit late by Colorado State safety Chase Blackburn in the first half.
It's the first TD for Shilo as a Colorado player.
Did Chase Contreraz actually make his 37-yard field goal attempt in the fourth quarter?