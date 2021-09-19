Pick 6: Cynthia Frelund makes Week 2 player projections
NFL Network's Cynthia Frelund makes Week 2 player projections. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Cornerback Marshon Lattimore won’t be on the field for the Saints in Carolina on Sunday. Lattimore is on the inactive list after being listed as questionable on Friday. Lattimore chipped a bone in his thumb during last Sunday’s 38-3 victory over the Packers and returned to practice on Thursday after having surgery earlier in the [more]
Everything you need to know as the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens face off for the fourth season in a row.
Former Patriots quarterback Cam Newton brought back one of his colorful pregame outfits Sunday despite being a free agent in a rather depressing Instagram post.
The Ducks dropped a spot to No. 4 in ESPN's power rankings after a lackluster blowout over Stony Brook, getting leaped by the Iowa Hawkeyes.
Are the Wolverines a legitimate contender for the Big Ten title? Will Florida State lose more than eight games for the first time since 1974?
Michigan State football looks like a force to be reckoned with, and Spartans have joined Michigan Wolverines in USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll Top 25.
We run down the notable inactive players for Week 2 of the fantasy football season.
It’s way too early for the Packers to panic. Former Packers tight end Jermichael Finley believes that panic could soon be justified. Finley has been candid in the aftermath of Green Bay’s embarrassing performance against the Saints regarding quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Previously, Finley said that Rodgers “looks tired,” and that it appears he has lost [more]
In speaking about Saturday’s narrow 31-29 loss to Alabama, coach Dan Mullen emphasized the importance of the “little things.” Jones also offered additional insight from the field about what went wrong on the conversion.
The New York Jets face the New England Patriots in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season. Here's SNY's pick and prediction.
JT Daniels resumed his starting role and threw for over 300 yards as No. 2 Georgia took care of business in a blowout victory against South Carolina.
Fresno State has beaten UCLA twice in past four seasons and collected a total of $1.75 million in appearance money for those games.
The Jags are coming off a Week 1 where many aren't that high on their chances to win Week 2, but we have four reasons they could upset Denver on Sunday.
The Buccaneers put cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting on injured reserve this week due to the elbow injury that knocked him out of the opener and it remains unclear how long he will be out. Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said this week that the team was still waiting to find out if Murphy-Bunting will be able [more]
13 NFL games air before the nationally televised game Sunday night. Each area gets three of those games. See which games will air where.
The Steelers defense takes a hit this week with inactives.
While it may feel like the season started just days ago, most teams across the country are already a quarter of the way through their schedules.
While Mississippi State's players initially looked to be at fault for giving up on the play, the real culprits were the officials.
The Packers were active in trying to find help at linebacker this week, per CBS Sports.
No. 13 UCLA football lost a heartbreaker on Saturday night, falling to visiting Fresno State 40-37 after an unforgettable fourth quarter. The lead changed four times in the game’s final seven minutes with the two starting quarterbacks completely dialed in. Dorian Thompson-Robinson was excellent for the Bruins (358 total yards, 3 touchdowns). But Jake Haener had a performance for the ages for Fresno State, passing for 455 yards and two touchdowns including a game-winning 13-yard strike to Jalen Cropper with 14 seconds left.