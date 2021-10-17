Pick 6: Cynthia Frelund makes Week 6 player projections
NFL Network's Cynthia Frelund makes Week 6 player projections. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Coming off an overtime win in which he threw for a career-high 442 yards, Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is a top fantasy option again in Week 6.
The full list of inactives for Sunday's Week 6 game between the New York Giants and Los Angeles Rams have been released.
Bengals announce inactives for Week 6 vs. Lions.
What will the USA TODAY Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY potentially be? It’s our guess on the college football rankings after Week 7
Steelers inside linebackers coach Jerry Olsavsky is away from the team after the death of his wife. Rayme Olavsky was 45 years old. She and Jerry have three children. “The Pittsburgh Steelers have heavy hearts with the unfortunate passing of Rayme Olsavsky,” the team said in a statement. “Words cannot express our sadness for Jerry [more]
College Football News 2021 college football rankings after Week 7 for all 130 teams with results and who's up next week.
The game between Tennessee and Ole Miss was halted for over 15 minutes as Tennessee fans threw debris on the field late in the game.
There were highs and lows in Week 7 in college football. Georgia, LSU and Iowa were among the winners and losers from the field Saturday.
Alabama freshman wide receiver Agiye Hall tweets frustration following Alabama's win over Mississippi State.
What they’re saying nationally about Philadelphia Eagles trading Zach Ertz to Arizona Cardinals
It doesn't get much uglier than what happened in Knoxville on Saturday night. The question is what's going to be done about it.
Joel Klatt of Fox Sports ranks college football's top 10 teams including: Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma State, and more
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and his wife, Gisele, drew some attention Saturday by appearing to reference New England in a Twitter exchange.
Jon Gruden got what he deserved, there’s no question about that. However, did he deserve to get what he got at the specific moment that he got it? More importantly, did the Raiders deserve to have to endure the Gruden controversy during football season? It’s a fair question. It’s an important question. The timing of [more]
After losing the starting job to Caleb Williams, Spencer Rattler's best bet to revive his draft stock is transferring elsewhere in 2022
Nick Mensio dives into the matchups and highlights 25 of his favorite starts and sits for Week 6. (Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports)
Dallas vs New England prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, October 17
Purdue fans can rejoice after upsetting Iowa on Saturday. But the conference's East Division might not concur in Week 7 of the Big Ten Misery Index.
What's next for the Philadelphia Eagles after trading Zach Ertz to the Arizona Cardinals?
The New York Giants face the Los Angeles Rams in Week 6 of the 2021 NFL season. Here is SNY's pick and prediction from NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano.