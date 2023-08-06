As Picayune football chases threepeat, 1,000-yard rusher Chris Davis Jr. isn't sharing carries anymore

Picayune running back Chris Davis Jr., seen in Ridgeland, Miss., July 21, 2023, is a member of the 2023 Dandy Dozen. Davis has committed to Stanford.

Chris Davis Jr. can do a little bit of everything. And do it well.

Davis, a 6-foot, 185-pound Picayune senior running back can run the football and he's a ballhawk on defense.

He illustrated that versatility throughout his junior year, but did so most notably in Picayune's Week 8 game against West Harrison. Davis rushed for 172 total yards and four touchdowns while also coming down with two interceptions at defensive back en route to a 55-0 victory.

"It's probably my best quality," Davis said. "I'm able to line up in the backfield, I can go in the slot, play out wide and even go defend on the other side of the ball. I just feel like that's what separates my game from others is how versatile of an athlete I am. That's just something I'm really proud of."

Davis, a two-sport athlete, aided the Maroon Tide to a 15-0 record in his junior year, leading to Picayune winning the Mississippi 5A state championship for the second year in a row.

Davis is No. 12 in the Clarion Ledger's 2023 Dandy Dozen, a collection of the 12 best college football recruits in Mississippi for the class of 2024 as picked by the newspaper. Davis is a three-star recruit and No. 14 prospect in the state according to the 247Sports Composite. He's the No. 40 running back in the country.

He committed to Ole Miss in March before decommitting in June and choosing Stanford a week later.

"I chose Stanford because it's not a four-year decision, it's a lifetime decision," Davis said. "I had to think big, not small. Don't get me wrong, Ole Miss is a great school and produces league talent every year, but I believe that Stanford and Coach (Troy) Taylor provide what's best for me all-around."

Chris Davis Jr. has Picayune backfield all to himself

Despite sharing the backfield with incoming Oregon freshman Dante Dowdell, Davis finished his junior season rushing for 1,078 yards and 15 TDs on 8.8 yards per carry. He also played defensive back, recording 30 tackles and three interceptions.

Davis sees similarities in his game in comparison to New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara due to his ability to make plays out of the backfield as a receiver with his elusiveness and breakaway speed. In his first year as lead back for the Maroon Tide, both Davis and Picayune coach Cody Stogner have set high expectations.

"He's gonna be our bell cow this year," said Stogner. "I'm excited to see how he handles it and helps lead our program to another state title hopefully."

"I'm coming for the most rushing yards in the nation and to win state again this year," Davis said. "Those are the kind of things that motivate me to go harder, but I just have to do it. If I don't go hard for myself, who else is going to do it? That's how I look at it. It has to be done."

