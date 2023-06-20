Picayune 4-star Jamonta Waller commits to Florida football over Ole Miss, Mississippi State

Mississippi's No. 2 recruit is headed to the Florida football and coach Billy Napier. Four-star edge Jamonta Waller committed to the Gators on Monday.

The Picayune standout included Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Tennessee, Texas A&M, South Carolina and Penn State in his top 10 schools in May.

"FAMILY - means having someone to love you unconditionally in spite of your shortcomings," Waller wrote on Twitter. "It also means investing in relationships and practicing trust. So I’m trusting my new Family @GatorsFB. 1000% committed."

FAMILY - means having someone to love you unconditionally in spite of your shortcomings. It also means investing in relationships and practicing trust. So I’m trusting my new Family @GatorsFB 🏠1000% COMMITTED @LawrencHopkins @CoachMPeterson @coach_bnapier @CoachAArmstrong pic.twitter.com/jpxuqA2oZW — JamontaWALLER (@JamontaWaller) June 20, 2023

The 6-foot-2, 225-pound Waller is the No. 7 edge rusher nationally, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. Waller is the No. 71 overall recruit in the Class of 2024.

Waller helped lead the Maroon Tide (15-0) to a perfect season that finished with a 31-21 victory over West Point to win consecutive MHSAA Class 5A championships.

Picayune defensive end Jamonta Waller (11) breaks a away and scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the MHSAA Class 5A football championships against West Point in Hattiesburg, Miss., on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.

Waller finished with 106 tackles, 24 for loss, 11.5 sacks, 31 quarterback hurries, three forced fumbles and an interception in 15 games. He had 85 tackles, nine for loss, two sacks, 18 quarterback hurries and a forced fumble in 12 games as a sophomore.

Waller is the third member of the Maroon Tide to leave the state. Senior running back Chris Davis is committed to Stanford. Ole Miss and Mississippi State also recruited Class of 2023 running back Dante Dowdell heavily last fall. Dowdell signed and enrolled early with Oregon.

