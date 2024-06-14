Piatt's OT: Stillman retires after 21 years at Champaign Central

Jun. 14—CHAMPAIGN — Jane Stillman has been in the Champaign community for 30 years, teaching at Champaign Central High School for 21 years and overseeing the athletic department for the last six years.

The Belleville native moved to east-central Illinois for a job, and she found a second home. A home where she plans to stay following her retirement after this past school year.

"I love it in Champaign," Stillman said. "All three of my kids have graduated from Central, and it's been a great school to be at. I wouldn't have wanted my kids to go anywhere else. We have awesome teachers and great coaches, and our programs are really strong. You could do anything at our school and do so well. I really enjoy being here. It was just time."

This year wound up being perfect timing for Stillman to receive full retirement benefits, as her husband has been dealing with medical issues. She felt it was more important to be home with him than at school 12-14 hours a day, six days a week

"My family is always going to be priority to me," Stillman said. "Sometimes, I didn't always make it that way because of this job. I felt guilty when I was at school, and I felt guilty when I was not at school, and I didn't want to do that again. We've been married for 30 years, so if I can retire and spend more time with him, it's probably what I need to do."

Not quite three years ago, Stillman's husband had a stroke. Her daily schedule would involve going to the hospital before school, going to school for a few hours, returning to the hospital during her lunch break, going back to school for an evening athletic event and heading back to the hospital once more before settling for three hours of sleep.

"When I made the decision (to retire), I didn't know if he'd end up back in something like that," Stillman said, "but I wasn't going to wait around and find out."

Stillman agreed to continue to help with Maroon events here and there moving forward, but she's leaving the 14-hour days at the head of the department to someone else.

That someone is Patrick Cox, who was appointed as Central's new athletic director and assistant principal at Monday's Unit 4 Schools board meeting. Cox started his career in education in 1997 and is coming to Champaign from Learn 6 Charter School in north Chicago. His first official day will be July 1.

A look ahead

All-Area spring sports packages have arrived

Our first All-Area package of the season, girls' track and field, ran on Thursday. Congratulations to Tuscola junior Lia Patterson for winning her second Athlete of the Year award in a row and Tuscola coach Drew Sterkel for winning his third consecutive Coach of the Year honor. Read more about them and see the complete All-Area team at .

Next up will be our girls' soccer teams, which will run this Saturday. Next week, we'll have boys' tennis and softball. The week after that will be boys' track and field and baseball. Be on the lookout for all that coverage during the next couple weeks.

And coaches, be sure to check your inbox for an email from me if you haven't already sent in your nominations. After that, I promise I'm done, and you're free to enjoy your summer.

Shoutouts

Owen Kearns, Mahomet-Seymour boys' swimming

Announced his commitment to continue his swimming career at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay on June 5.

Aron Varga, Mahomet-Seymour boys' swimming

Announced his commitment to continue his swimming career at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology on June 5.

Syniyah Quenga, Urbana girls' track and field

Won an AAU District 21 championship in the 400-meter dash last weekend at Joliet West High School.

Cully Welter, Monticello football

Will serve as the head coach of the Blue Team for the 50th annual Illinois Shrine Game that will be played this Saturday at Illinois Wesleyan's Tucci Stadium in Bloomington.