Piatt's OT: Ellars looks back fondly on his basketball coaching career

Jun. 6—TOLONO — Dave Ellars stood on the Rocket Center court alongside his wife and two children on Jan. 29 as a commemorative video started playing on the scoreboard.

On one side of the screen was a picture of Ellars in a shirt and tie on the sideline. On the other was a compilation of videos from former players, fellow coaches and family members congratulating him for his recent induction into the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame with kind words like "nobody more deserving," "you rock" and "couldn't have happened to a greater guy."

"I was very, very surprised and very, very appreciative," Ellars said. "There were a couple former players who made a little speech, so that was very special."

What made the night even more enjoyable for the then-Unity girls' basketball coach was the Rockets beat Warrensburg-Latham 54-46 in comeback fashion.

Following this past basketball season, Ellars decided to call it a career. The 1973 Unity graduate coached for 30-some years, including the last six for the Rockets' girls' basketball program, amassing a 96-72 record and winning a Class 2A regional title in 2020. He said he thought it was time to give someone else a chance.

"It's been very, very enjoyable," Ellars said. "It's been a pleasure to coach at Unity."

Some of Ellars' favorite memories with the Rockets go all the way back to his senior year, when he contributed to the wrestling team's 18-0 season in dual meets.

More recently as a coach, however, a lot of moments that stick out come from that 2020 season in which Unity won its first girls' basketball regional in 11 years.

That year, Ellars "had the pleasure" of coaching Elyce Knudsen, who broke the Rockets' all-time scoring record, earned The News-Gazette's Player of the Year honor in 2020, went on to become an All-American at Millikin University and will now spend her final upcoming season of college basketball at Illinois State.

Even more than that, though, he'll remember the relationships he built as both a basketball coach and assistant softball coach.

"Just the kids I've had," Ellars said. "I've had kids who did both softball and basketball, and I got to know those kids very well. It was just enjoyable to be around them."

He said he's planning to stay with the Unity softball team for at least another year, helping build that program, led by Aimee Davis, into one of the area's most productive teams. Outside of that, Ellars' winter seasons are now free. But don't worry, he'll still be in the Rocket Center plenty in the immediate future. When in doubt, you'll still be able to find him in the stands and maybe out working on another game.

"I still have a granddaughter playing basketball, so I'll probably make a few games there," Ellars said. "And I hope my golf game is going to improve a little bit."

A look back

A year to remember

Well, as of late Monday night, I've officially wrapped up my first school year of News-Gazette prep sports coverage.

It was a hectic ending — following the Mahomet-Seymour baseball team from Monticello to Decatur on the Bulldogs' rare quest to win two postseason plaques in the same day — but that made it all the more fun.

It's been an interesting change of pace for me. I came from little ol' Richmond, Ind., where I was the newspaper's lone reporter and only covered six schools. Now, I actually have an office full of people as my home base, covering 40-plus schools.

Somehow, even with the huge coverage area expansion, I've still been able to develop strong relationships with numerous athletes, coaches and administrators. I thank all of you for that. You accepted me into your community with open arms and let me into your lives to tell your stories. I can't tell you how much I appreciate that.

A look ahead

Keep me in the loop

All that sappy stuff aside, I'm not going anywhere. I still have work to do. Although, I can't wait to break away from it from time to time so I can see some of you out on the golf course this summer.

We'll be putting together our All-Area spring sports packages and Preps Year in Review over the next month or so, so be on the lookout for that. And that will lead us right into preseason football coverage, so it'll be like I never stopped.

With prep sports taking a break for a couple months this summer, I'll need your help, especially when it comes to these weekly columns. I've got some things in my back pocket to keep this thing afloat for now, but any ideas you can send my way would be much appreciated.

Plus, my "Shoutouts" section has all but disappeared with no prep sports going on. If you know any area athletes who deserve some recognition, send any information you can my way, and I'll give them a shoutout in my next column. Speaking of that ...

Shoutouts

Kody Ackman, Mahomet-Seymour baseball

Signed his letter of intent to continue his baseball career at Morton College last Thursday.

Cade Starrick, Mahomet-Seymour baseball

Signed his letter of intent to continue his baseball career at Parkland College last Thursday.