Piatt's OT: Danville's Huerta, Shields on state stage; Iroquois West's Wagner honored for work ethic

May 24—CHARLESTON — You guys thought I was done with state girls' track and field coverage? To be honest, I did, too, but I've got a fun little story from prelims that I wasn't able to squeeze into my notes last week, so here we are.

Danville sophomore high-jumper Gabriela Huerta showed up to last Friday's Class 3A state prelims wearing a Burger King crown. She'd take it off during her jumps, but it went right back on her head between her turns.

"One of my teammates went to Burger King for breakfast, so I stole one of her hats," Huerta said. "I just felt like a queen. It gives me a confidence boost."

Huerta went on to clear a personal-high 5 feet, 21/4 inches to make last Saturday's final. Her performance last Friday meant a lot to her because "I've been working my tail off to get to this point." You can see it in the numbers. Huerta's first PR of the season was 4-9. Now, it's half a foot higher, and she's competing alongside the best jumpers in the state.

A lot of her motivation comes from senior PerSirus Menifield and sophomore Victor Jones, the Vikings' top-two boys' high-jumpers this season who will compete on Friday in the 3A prelims in Charleston.

"At practice, they always raise the bar, and I'm like 'Dang, I want to jump that so bad,'" Huerta said. "I've been working so hard to jump those higher heights, and that's what I did (last Friday)."

Huerta said Menifield is always giving her and other teammates a hard time, and she's taken the last week as an opportunity to get her own jabs in, challenging Menifield and Jones to make state.

"I said, 'If I can make state, you two can definitely make state,'" Huerta said.

Huerta went on to tie for 12th place in the finals, coming just two inches shy of standing on the podium. This was her first state experience, and she had five of her teammates to share it with. It was a nice change for the Vikings, who only took two girls to state last year.

"It feels really good having more people here and letting them get the experience," Danville junior Nickiya Shields said. "It's just a better feeling having them here. ... It makes me proud that they're getting far in life."

Shields was one of those two athletes to qualify for state a year ago. As a sophomore, she placed eighth in the 100-meter hurdles, ninth in the 300 hurdles and 13th in the triple jump.

That propelled her into a successful junior campaign where she dominated local competition. Shields improved on her state triple jump placement, finishing eighth with a distance of 37-8 3/4 , but she came one spot short of making the final in each of the hurdles events with the 10th-fastest time in both during prelims. She was disappointed in her overall results, but it's already motivating her to have an even better senior season.

"Next year," Shields said before taking a long pause. "That's all I'm going to say is next year."

A look back

Wagner making a difference

On May 15, the IHSA announced the 2024 Laborers' International Union of North America Difference Maker Team, and Iroquois West senior Aubrey Wagner made the list. She joins nine other student-athletes from around the state being recognized for their work ethic, selflessness and teamwork.

"The LIUNA Difference Maker Team epitomizes dedication, resilience and community spirit," said Terry Whitecotton, LIUNA administrator for the Joint Apprenticeship & Training Program, in an IHSA press release. "Through their unwavering commitment to excellence both on and off the field, these student-athletes inspire countless individuals to push boundaries and strive for greatness."

Coaches submitted nominations of athletes who epitomized the above ideals. Wagner played volleyball, basketball and softball for the Raiders, and her nomination came from Iroquois West girls' basketball coach Kristy Arie. While Wagner is often a girl of few words, Arie wrote, she "speaks volumes through her actions." Arie has been coaching for 20 years, and she said Wagner's unmatched work ethic is something she'll never forget.

"Aubrey will undoubtedly be the kid I remember as being the hardest working individual I have ever coached," Arie wrote. "She has never complained for a single second about anything. If she has been frustrated, upset or discouraged, I never knew because her response has always been to just work harder. Aubrey is the type of kid that has made me a better person and a better coach. When things aren't going well, I want to find a way to fix it for kids like her because I know she's trying everything she possibly can to get the result that we want as a team. Aubrey will approach any task or challenge with the same mindset, and that is to outwork her opponent."

Wagner will receive a LIUNA hard hat to represent the grit it takes to be part of this team.

A look ahead

Get ready to vote one last time

This week's boys' winner for Athlete of the Week, powered by Copper Creek Contractors is Preston Seals from the Rantoul track and field team, with Addison Lucht from the Milford/Cissna Park softball and track and field team winning the girls' honor. The duo will be recognized in Monday's News-Gazette before one last round of voting takes place next week for our final Athletes of the Week for the 2023-24 school year.

Shoutouts

Luke Teschke

Monticello baseball

Hit a two-run, walk-off triple to give the Sages a 3-2 win against Warrensburg-Latham in the regional semifinals on May 15.

Noah Steiner

Paxton-Buckley-Loda baseball

Announced his commitment to continue his baseball career at Illinois Valley Community College on May 15.

Clinton athletes

The Maroons saw seven of their student-athletes sign their letters of intent to continue their athletic careers at the collegiate level last Thursday, the most the school has had in one session. Noah Bass and Ethan Fulmer will play football, Kael Morelock will wrestle, Drew Moser will run cross-country and track, Heidi Humble will play softball, Addie Koritz will compete in triathlon and Addison Douglas will dance.

Patrick Kennedy

and Lawrence Davis

Champaign Central baseball

Combined for a no-hitter with 10 strikeouts in the Maroons' 11-0 win against Urbana in the Charlie Due Tournament last Thursday, with Central eventually winning the event.

Lia Patterson

Tuscola girls' track and field

Won Class 1A state titles in the 100-meter hurdles and 300-meter hurdles last Saturday.

Madalyn Marx

Mahomet-Seymour girls' track and field

Won a Class 2A state title in the 400-meter dash last Saturday.

Jillian Schlittler

Unity girls' track and field

Won a Class 2A state title in the long jump last Saturday.

Jayvon Irwin

Mahomet-Seymour boys' track and field

Signed his letter of intent to continue his athletic career at Millikin University on Monday.

Payton Beith

Danville softball

Showed her heroics, coming up clutch with two walk-off hits in the last week. The first was an RBI single to give the Vikings a 6-5 win against Rantoul on May 15. The second was a two-run knock to give Danville a 3-2 win over Centennial in the regional semifinals on Tuesday night.