Piardi refereeing 'benefits Glasgow' - Brown

Referee Andrea Piardi shows Munster's Alex Nankivell a red card [Getty]

Glasgow Warriors captain Fraser Brown believes referee Andrea Piardi being in charge for the URC final "benefits" his side.

Italian Piardi took charge of Glasgow's semi final against Munster at Thomond Park and faced some criticism for his handling of breakdowns.

"I think he's a really good referee," Brown said. "It's a positive appointment for Glasgow because they've had him previously, they've had him in a big game.

"They know how he's going to referee, they have that little bit of a relationship with him, around the set-pieces."