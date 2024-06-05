PIAA VOLLEYBALL: Whitehall at Delaware Valley Class 3A first round Capsule

PIAA CLASS 3A VOLLEYBALL

FIRST ROUND

11-2 WHITEHALL (18-5) at 2-1 DELAWARE VALLEY (14-3)

When: Tuesday, 6 p.m.

What's at stake: The winner advances to Saturday's quarterfinals to play the winner of the 1-3 Unionville (19-3) at 3-1 Central York (16-0) game.

How they got here: Whitehall lost to Parkland, 3-1, in the District 11 Class 3A championship final. Delaware Valley defeated Wilkes-Barre Area, 3-0, in the District 2 Class 3A championship game.

Players to watch:

Whitehall — Jack Kocher (outside hitter); Ethan Ringenberger (outside hitter); Brandon Bird (libero); Drew Sodl (setter); Cole Richards (outside hitter).

Blue Ridge — Chris U'Glay (outside hitter); Gino Gualandi (middle hitter); Tommy Parker (middle hitter); Aidan Papula (setter); Samuel Yost (outside hitter); Luke Peereboom (middle hitter).

Noteworthy: Delaware Valley lost to Whitehall, 3-0, in 2017. ... Both teams lost to Emmaus and Bethlehem Liberty to start the season. ... Delaware Valley defeated Parkland, 3-0, while Whitehall went 1-2 against Parkland this season. ... U'Glay has 294 kills and is the program leader with 726 kills; Parker has 98 kills; Papula has 411 assists for Delaware Valley. ... Kocher has 238 kills; Ringenberger has 225 assists; Sodl has 213 assists for Whitehall.