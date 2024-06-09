PIAA VOLLEYBALL: Parker helps lead Delaware Valley into Class 3A quarterfinals

Tommy Parker is closing out his high school career in style.

A day after graduating, the three-sport athlete at Delaware Valley and his boys volleyball teammates take the court to face traditional powerhouse Central York, the District 3 champion, in the quarterfinals of the PIAA Class 3A playoffs at Bethlehem Liberty High School. The two teams battle at 2 p.m.

"It's been a great senior year all around," Parker, 18, said. "From golf in the fall to basketball to now being one of the top teams in the state for volleyball and playing in the quarterfinals feels pretty great."

Parker, who is headed to Penn State University where he will study finance, competed all throughout his three varsity years. He golfed for the Warriors in the fall. He played basketball in the winter.

Four years ago, after losing the 2020 spring sports season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Parker chose to join the boys volleyball team rather than continue in track and field.

He is more than happy with that decision.

As a freshman, Parker spent a year on the junior varsity, where he learned the game as part of the 2021 team that won the District 2 Class 3A championship.

"It definitely turned out good," Parker said. "My whole freshman year, I played JV. Then, over the summer between that year and my sophomore year, I went to all the open gyms and played in tournaments. I have constantly been working to improve my game."

Delaware Valley fell short in its quest to repeat as district champion when Abington Heights captured the title.

That loss motivated the Warriors and Parker.

Last spring, Delaware Valley built strong teamwork and chemistry. The Warriors won the Wyoming Valley Conference championship and earned gold medals with a win in the District 2 Class 3A title game. Parker had 12 kills, four blocks and two digs in a win over Wilkes-Barre Area in the final.

However, the Warriors ended the season with a 15-2 overall record after falling to Emmaus, 25-22, 25-16, 25-15, in the first round of the PIAA Class 3A playoffs.

Parker earned All-Region honors after contributing 104 serving points, 20 aces, 30 blocks and 48 digs.

"My junior year got us ready to compete for this year, I think," Parker said. "We won the conference, we won districts, but we still didn't get that win in the state playoffs. But that match against Emmaus gave us the confidence that we could compete at the next level."

With several starters back for this season, including NCAA Division I commit Chris U'Glay, who is headed to Merrimack, and setter Aidan Papula, Parker and the Warriors set their sights on a return trip to the state playoffs.

Things got off to a slow start with a pair of 3-0 losses to Emmaus and Bethlehem Liberty in the first two matches of the season. Since that start, the Warriors dominated and came up big against quality opponents. Included among their victories was a dominant, 3-0 victory over District 11 champion and defending PIAA champion Parkland.

Their last loss came against Exeter Twp., the No. 1 Class 2A team in the state.

Parker has 109 kills, 24 blocks, 48 digs, 196 service points and 28 aces as the Warriors won their second straight District 2 title. The 6-foot-3 middle hitter also had an impact in the program's first state playoff win, a five-set thriller against Whitehall.

"That was probably the best feeling ever," Parker said. "The program had never won in the first round, and getting that far last year and losing really motivated us. I feel like we had a couple of long games and some tough, hard-fought sets against Exeter and Parkland."

In his career, Parker has 285 kills and 69 blocks. He also has 132 digs, 362 service points and 62 aces heading into this showdown against 25-time District 3 champion Central York, which also won seven state titles.

"We have to do well with our service, our receiving, our passing and our blocking," Parker said. "If we can block and slow their hitters, that will help us get our offense going."