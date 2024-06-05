PIAA VOLLEYBALL: Palumbo at Blue Ridge Class 2A first round capsule

PIAA CLASS 2A VOLLEYBALL

FIRST ROUND

12-2 PALUMBO (11-12) at 2-1 BLUE RIDGE (19-1)

When: Tuesday, 5 p.m.

What's at stake: The winner advances to Saturday's quarterfinals to play the winner of the 12-3 Masterman (8-11) at 3-1 Exeter (21-0) game.

How they got here: Academy at Palumbo lost to Lansdale Catholic, 3-0, in the District 12 championship game. Blue Ridge defeated Holy Redeemer, 3-2, in the District 2 Class 2A championship game.

Players to watch:

Palumbo — Kingston Insixiengmay (outside hitter); Bilal Adivila (middle hitter); Thiero Barry (outside hitter); Justin Va (middle hitter); Elijah Barnes (right-side hitter); Alan Chen (setter).

Blue Ridge — Connor Cranage (middle hitter); Carson Gallagher (setter); Aiden Glasgow (libero); Nick Laude (middle hitter); Morgan Thomas (outside hitter); Owen Martin (outside hitter).

Noteworthy: This is the third meeting between the two teams in the first round of the PIAA playoffs and Blue Ridge has won the first two by sweeping all three sets. ... Blue Ridge has a record of 41-2 in the last two seasons. ... Cranage leads Blue Ridge with 338 kills; Glasgow leads the team with 285 service points and 152 digs; Gallagher has 585 assists. ... Insixiengmay has 226 kills; Adivila has 118 kills; Barry has 116 kills; Va has 109 kills; Chen has 335 assists.