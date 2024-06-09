PIAA VOLLEYBALL: Exeter Twp.'s Gabriel brothers have family ties to Carbondale

Gaige and Jackson Gabriel will have plenty of family support when Exeter Twp. plays Blue Ridge in the PIAA Class 2A boys volleyball playoffs Saturday.

The hard-hitting brothers have ties to Carbondale. Their father, Gary, once a standout quarterback, and mother, Colette, a track and field star, were athletes at Carbondale Area in the 1980s; their uncle, Larry Gabriel II, is a familiar face and businessman in town; and their cousin, Larry Gabriel III, is the athletic director for the school.

Exeter Twp. is the No. 1 Class 2A team in the state according to the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association poll, and they bring an undefeated record into the state quarterfinal matchup against District 2 champion Blue Ridge at Wilkes University at 1 p.m.

"I am super-hyped for this game," Gaige said in a telephone interview. "Blue Ridge is a really good team. We know that they are going to be ready, and we are also going to be ready, so it will be great to see what we can do."

This state-playoff game being played close to their parents' hometown offers a unique opportunity for the Gabriel brothers to play in front of their extended family.

"That will be awesome, because being two hours away, I don't get to see them that much," said Gaige, who is committed to continuing his academic and athletic careers at Penn State. "It is going to be a fun experience."

Gaige is considered one of the best high school volleyball players in the country. He was one of 18 players nationally selected to the USA Volleyball roster for the 2023 NORCECA Continental USA U19 National Team.

The 6-foot-8 opposite hitter also made the Fab 50 list of 2024 players compiled by volleyballmag.com. He is the Berks County District 3 Player of the Year and has 253 kills, 41 blocks and 76 digs this season for a team that has a 3-0 win over defending PIAA Class 3A champion Parkland and District 2 Class 3A champion Delaware Valley.

He got into the sport after a decorated youth soccer career that saw him receive an offer from FC Barcelona to attend a soccer academy in Arizona in eighth grade. Gaige started to transition away from the sport, however, and chose volleyball after attending an open gym in seventh.

"I started playing volleyball in seventh grade, and it has grown on me," Gaige said. "Soccer had been my main sport most of my life, but I kind of grew out of it and volleyball took over, and it has worked out."

Jackson is a 6-3 sophomore middle blocker who has also had an impact this season. He has recorded 91 kills and has 16 blocks.

"It's been fun playing with my brother," said Jackson, who took up the sport as a freshman. "Who wouldn't want to play with siblings? He introduced me to the sport and taught me a lot of what I know about playing.

"I am really excited about this game. Blue Ridge is a solid team, and we are looking forward to it."

Both Gabriel brothers have contributed to the success at Exeter Twp. This season, the Eagles won the District 3 championship and are ranked No. 10 nationally by USA Today.

"It's been great," Exeter Twp. coach Matt Hadley said. "Both of them have been awesome on and off the court. Gaige has been great with his leadership and work ethic, his determination and his focus. Jackson, as a sophomore, has made a huge jump from last year to this year. This is his second year, and he moved into a pretty big role for the varsity team.

"Both of them have been tremendous, and it has been great having them on the court."