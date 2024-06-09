PIAA VOLLEYBALL: Delaware Valley loses heartbreaker in five sets to undefeated Central York

Delaware Valley gave Central York, a traditional state power, all it could handle, but fell just short of an upset.

Chris U'Glay had 36 kills, 10 digs and four service points, and the District 2 champion Warriors built a lead but lost, 3-2 (25-18, 11-25, 21-25, 25-17, 16-14), to undefeated Central York, the District 3 champion, on Saturday afternoon in the PIAA Class 3A boys volleyball quarterfinals at Bethlehem Liberty High School.

Central York (18-0), the No. 3 team in the state in a poll by the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association, advances to play defending PIAA champion Parkland, which earned a 3-2 win over District 1 champion Pennsbury.

Delaware Valley (15-4) is the first team in program history to reach the state quarterfinals.

"Going in, we were the underdogs, because they have their past state titles and they have been there and done that and haven't lost this season," said U'Glay, a Class 3A all-state player last year. "We definitely gave them their toughest game, for sure. We had a great attitude and kept our heads up the whole game. We limited our mistakes, and it was back and forth, but we came up a little short."

After losing the first set, 25-18, Delaware Valley seized the momentum and raised the anxiety for Central York, which lost only four sets all season.

The Warriors evened the match with a 25-11 win in the second set, and the energy carried over for a 25-21 win in the third set.

"We came in with nothing to lose," said Delaware Valley's Karter Peereboom, who led the defensive effort with 14 digs. "We played our hearts out. We have the guy in Chris who can put the ball away, and we got him the ball in good spots. We beat them up in the second set, and that led to us winning the third set.

"Volleyball is about getting momentum."

Central York fought off an early charge by the Warriors and built a 15-9 lead that swelled to 18-11. The Panthers pulled away to even things at 2-2 with a 25-17 win.

That sent the showdown into a race to 15.

Central York built an 11-9 lead, but Delaware Valley fought back and closed to within 12-11. The Warriors won three of the next five points, and the teams were deadlocked at 14-14.

The Panthers secured the win by scoring the final two points.

Tommy Parker finished with six kills, six service points and five blocks; Aidan Papula had 49 assists and four kills; and Gino Gualandi had eight kills for Delaware Valley.

U'Glay finished the season with 371 kills, 122 digs and 131 service points.

"This was a really fun season," said U'Glay, who is headed to Division I Merrimack. "We have the best coaches around, and these guys are the best teammates. I hope that the underclassmen can do the same and even go farther next season. I am glad that we went out with a fight, and it wasn't a blowout.

"I am happy that I played my hardest in my final high school game."