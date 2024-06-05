PIAA VOLLEYBALL: Delaware Valley earns thrilling win over Whitehall in Class 3A first round

Chris U'Glay rose to the challenge, set a school record and lifted Delaware Valley to a dramatic victory.

U'Glay slammed 42 kills and had 10 service points as the District 2 champion outlasted Whitehall, the District 11 runner-up, 3-2 (25-22, 19-25, 25-19, 21-25, 15-13), on Tuesday night to open the PIAA Class 3A boys volleyball playoffs.

Delaware Valley (15-3) advances to Saturday's quarterfinal and will play Central York (17-0), the District 3 champion, at a site and time to be determined.

"A five-set game is always emotional, and winning a five-set game is great every time," U'Glay said. "To do this in the first round of states is even better."

Delaware Valley is into the quarterfinals after losing two of the last three seasons in the first round of the state playoffs.

U'Glay eclipsed his school record for kills in a game of 33, which he set in a win over District 11 champion and defending PIAA champion Parkland in early May.

This effort came when his team needed him most, but in his mind, it was the key plays by his teammates on defense that catapulted the Warriors to the win.

"We played solid defense, and that is where all of our momentum comes from," U'Glay said. "There were no really long momentum waves. It was going back and forth the whole game. I just think that overall it was nice to get this win. After losing twice in the first round, the seniors just kind of said this was our last chance to get a win, and we took that to heart in that fifth set."

In addition to U'Glay's contributions, Aidan Papula had 61 assists, giving him 472 this season, eight digs and five service points. Tommy Parker added 11 kills, 10 service points and eight digs.

"It was an exciting game," Papula said. "We love a challenge, and we love being tested. The biggest key for us was not putting our heads down, because there were times when they were up big and we came right back."

Whitehall (16-6) 22 25 19 25 13

Delaware Valley (15-3) 25 19 25 21 15