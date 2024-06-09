PIAA VOLLEYBALL CLASS 3A QUARTERFINALS

2-1 DELAWARE VALLEY (15-3) vs. 3-1 CENTRAL YORK (17-0)

When: Saturday, 2 p.m.

Where: Bethlehem Liberty High School

What's at stake: The winner advances to Tuesday's semifinals to play the winner of the 1-1 Pennsbury vs. 11-1 Parkland game.

How they got here: Delaware Valley defeated Whitehall, 3-2. Central York beat Unionville, 3-0.

Players to watch:

Delaware Valley — Chris U'Glay (outside hitter); Gino Gualandi (middle hitter); Tommy Parker (middle hitter); Aidan Papula (setter); Samuel Yost (outside hitter); Luke Peereboom (middle hitter).

Central York — John He (outside hitter); Trevor Ketrick (middle hitter); Lance Shaffer (setter); Greg Guidinger (outside hitter).

Noteworthy: Central York won its 25th District 3 championship this season and is ranked No. 3 in the state by the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association. ... Central York won seven PIAA Class 3A championships and finished as the runner-up six times. ... John He is the York-Adams League Player of the Year. ... Guidinger, who won the 2024 Mr. Pennsylvania Basketball award, returned to volleyball after two years away from the sport to focus on AAU basketball. ... Delaware Valley advanced to the quarterfinals after losing in the PIAA first round in two of the last three seasons. ... U'Glay has 335 kills and is the program leader with 786 kills, 286 digs, 438 service points and 198 aces in his career; Parker has 109 kills; Gualandi has 102 kills; Papula has 474 assists for Delaware Valley.