PIAA VOLLEYBALL CLASS 2A QUARTERFINALS

3-1 EXETER TWP. (22-0) vs. 2-1 BLUE RIDGE (20-1)

When: Saturday, 1 p.m.

Where: Wilkes University.

What's at stake: The winner advances to Tuesday's semifinals to play the winner of the 3-2 Manheim Central vs. 2-2 Holy Redeemer game.

How they got here: Exeter Twp. defeated District 12 third-place team Masterman, 25-9, 25-12, 25-10. Blue Ridge beat Palumbo, 25-9, 25-15, 25-11.

Players to watch:

Exeter Twp. — Gaige Gabriel (opposite hitter); Chase Nugent (outside hitter); Ashton Wilson (outside hitter); Jack Forry (setter); Tyler Campbell (libero); Jackson Gabriel (middle hitter).

Blue Ridge — Connor Cranage (middle hitter); Carson Gallagher (setter); Aiden Glasgow (libero); Nick Laude (middle hitter); Morgan Thomas (outside hitter); Owen Martin (outside hitter).

Noteworthy: Blue Ridge has a record of 42-2 in the last two seasons. ... Exeter Twp. is the No. 1 Class 2A team in the state, the District 3 champion and defeated Manheim Central in the final, 3-0. Manheim Central snapped three-time defending PIAA Class 2A champion Lower Dauphin's reign as District 3 champion with a win in the semifinals. ... Exeter Twp. defeated Delaware Valley, 3-0, in a match against the District 2 Class 3A champion and it defeated reigning PIAA Class 3A champion Parkland, 3-0. ... Exeter Twp.'s Gabriel brothers are cousins of Carbondale Area athletic director Larry Gabriel III. ... Cranage leads Blue Ridge with 353 kills and 124 digs; Laude has 139 kills; Glasgow leads the team with 307 service points and 160 digs; Gallagher has 613 assists; Martin has 153 service points. ... Gaige Gabriel, who is headed to Penn State, has 253 kills, 76 digs and 55 aces; Nugent has 191 kills; Wilson has 128 kills; Jackson Gabriel has 91 kills; Campbell has 210 digs and 97 assists; Forry has 101 digs and 665 assists.