PIAA VOLLEYBALL: Blue Ridge's season ends in Class 2A quarterfinals

WILKES-BARRE — Connor Cranage emerged from the downstairs locker room at the Marts Center after several of his teammates. Each, while dejected, received a round of applause from those who traveled to support the Blue Ridge volleyball team.

Blue Ridge faced a daunting task Saturday afternoon against Exeter Twp. in the PIAA Class 2A quarterfinals.

An imposing team with powerful hitters and skilled passers, Exeter Twp. is ranked No. 1 in Class 2A in the state and is the No. 10 team in the country in a poll by USA Today.

With the odds stacked against them, Blue Ridge and Cranage, the team's captain and all-state leader, accepted the challenge. They played fearless and intense volleyball from start to finish.

But sometimes, even the most worthy efforts fall short.

Exeter Twp., the District 3 champion, rallied when it needed to, executed in crucial moments and rose to the occasion in a 3-0 (25-21, 25-18, 25-22) win to advance to the state semifinals and a district final rematch against Manheim Central on Tuesday.

Blue Ridge, for the third straight season, lost in the quarterfinals to a District 3 champion and finished with a record of 20-2.

"It's unfortunate that we faced the team who I think will be the state champion," said Cranage, who had 19 kills and five blocks for the Raiders. "I think that this shows everyone a lot about who we are as people. We didn't back down; we scored more than 15 in each set. This team is something special. We set a standard. It is going to be hard to leave, but this was special."

Blue Ridge threw an immediate scare into Exeter Twp., which entered the match having lost only one set this season. Cranage got off to a fast start with five kills and a block, and the Raiders had a 13-10 lead in an intense first set.

Exeter Twp., however, has a star, too, in Gaige Gabriel, a Penn State commit who is ranked as one of the top 50 players in the country. The 6-foot-8 hitter has impressive elevation when he jumps, and rockets his kills to the floor, leaving a fraction of a second to react. After an Exeter Twp. timeout, he had three kills and a pair of blocks, and the Eagles finished the set strong for a 25-21 win.

In the second set, the teams battled back and forth through the first few stages. Cranage provided kills, Aiden Glasgow dug out kill attempts and Blue Ridge and Exeter Twp. were locked in a tight battle. The Eagles maintained an edge and then built a 14-8 lead before Cranage stopped the bleeding with a kill.

Blue Ridge fought and climbed back to within four three times, but Exeter Twp. staved off the comeback in a 25-18 win.

"We were confident in ourselves," said Blue Ridge senior setter Carson Gallagher, who finished with 25 assists. "We never looked at any opponent as being so much better than us or a team that we couldn't beat. We kept that mindset through the whole game, and we never gave up and always kept fighting."

Blue Ridge showed the spirit of a team in the state playoffs for the third straight season, and one that earned 42 wins in the last two years.

With Glasgow scoring five points from the service line and Cranage doing his thing on the attack, the Raiders built a 7-1 lead. Again, though, Exeter Twp. responded. Chase Nugent and Dylan Baisch each had aces; Gaige Gabriel, his brother Jackson Gabriel and Nate Hoffman provided kills, and the Eagles clawed their way back to take an 11-10 lead.

"We came in with confidence and worked hard all week in practice," Glasgow said. "We have a great group of guys, and I am glad that I had the chance to play with them. We have always wanted to pass this second round. We thought we could get it, but it didn't fall our way."

The momentum kept swinging back and forth in the third set. There were five ties until a service error by Blue Ridge, a sideout, and a kill from Gaige Gabriel fueled a quick 3-0 burst that put Exeter Twp. in control, 18-15.

Exeter Twp. did not relinquish the lead again in a 25-22 win.

"I want to give credit to my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ," Cranage said. "I have been very blessed throughout my high school career. I wanted to make an impact on my school, and I think that I did that with everything that I accomplished with my teammates.

"It was a great four years."

Blue Ridge (20-2) 21 18 23

Exeter Twp. (23-0) 25 25 25