PIAA TRACK: Pittston Area's Messner and Hazleton Area's Guzman earn top seeds for championship meet

Pittston Area’s Aria Messner and Hazleton Area’s Samuell Guzman earned the top seeds for the PIAA Track and Field Championships when the performance lists were released Sunday afternoon.

Messner set a District 2 record in the Class 3A long jump with a distance of 19 feet, 2.5 inches, for the best mark among the 25 athletes who are scheduled to compete in the event. Solanco junior Olianna Oravitz is the second-best at 19-0.5.

In addition, Messner is tied for the eighth seed in the high jump with her silver medal-wwinning height of 5-3. Crestwood’s Grayce Grazio is tied for the third seed in the high jump with a height of 5-5. She finished third last season at 5-5.

The girls Class 3A high jump is Saturday at 9 a.m., and the girls Class 3A long jump is Saturday at 12:30 p.m.

Messner missed the state meet after suffering serious injuries in an automobile accident on the way to the prom following the district meet.

Guzman is far and away the top seed in the Class 3A boys javelin. He won the district gold with a distance of 207-5. He is well clear of State College junior Nathan Haas, who won the District 6 title with a mark of 192-11.

Last season, Guzman won a fifth-place state medal in the javelin with a distance of 186-3.

The boys Class 3A javelin is Saturday at 9 a.m.

Athletes who finish in the top eight of an event receive medals at the meet that starts Friday and concludes Saturday at Shippensburg University’s Seth Grove Stadium.

There are 16 other athletes and one relay team that were seeded among the top eight in their events.

Class 2A Girls

Montrose senior Chloe Diaz had the sixth-fastest time in the 300 hurdles at 46.30 seconds, and Mid Valley sophomore Natalie Talluto is seeded eighth with her time of 46.47.

Carbondale Area’s Kate Korty is seeded fifth (2:17.51), and Holy Redeemer’s Avery Kozerski is seeded eighth (2:19.26) in the Class 2A 800.

Mountain View’s Carissa Flynn’s time of 11:26.05 seeded her eighth among 26 in the 3,200.

Holy Redeemer’s 400-meter relay team of McKenzie Chimock, Aleese Stair, Jane Gillespie, and Isabella Granteed had a time of 49.48 that seeded fourth.

Class 2A Boys

Riverside senior Daniel Danilovitz is seeded fifth (9:23.27), and Elk Lake’s Kendel Jones is seeded sixth (9:27.37) in the 3,200.

Holy Cross’ Kevin Vincent’s gold-medal-winning triple jump distance of 44-3½ seeded him sixth, and Elk Lake’s Wyatt Johnson (44-0¾) is seeded eighth in the event.

Will Taylor, Danilovitz’s teammate at Riverside, is seeded seventh in the javelin (170-10), Dunmore’s Cory Domiano is seeded eighth in the 400 (50.21), and Lake-Lehman’s Seth Berry is seeded eighth in the long jump (22-4¼).

Class 3A Girls

Crestwood’s Sarah Shipton and North Pocono’s Hannah LaFave both cleared 11-6 in the pole vault at the district meet. They are seeded in a tie for sixth for the pole vault that is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Friday.

In addition to Messner and Grazio, Valley View senior Emma Miller is seeded seventh in the javelin with a distance of 128-9.

Class 3A Boys

Wallenpaupack’s Ben Ostroski is the only other athlete from District 2 seeded among the top eight other than Guzman.

His winning distance of 163-6 in the discus seeded him eighth among the 28 qualifiers.