PIAA TRACK & FIELD NOTEBOOK: Wallenpaupack athletes win gold medals in Unified meet

SHIPPENSBURG — De’Shawn Brown burst from the starting blocks, carried his speed through a full lap and for the final stretch, he received a rousing ovation.

He made a final sprint toward the finish line and pulled away for a gold-medal effort in the Special Olympics Unified Track and Field competition Saturday afternoon at Shippensburg University’s Seth Grove Stadium.

Unified Track and Field features teams that have a proportional number of students with and without intellectual and developmental disabilities who train and compete together as equal peers.

Brown, a senior at Wallenpaupack, ran the fastest time in the 400-meter dash in 54.71 seconds. Teammate Dante Christie finished first in the 800 with a time of 2:21.61. Brown and Christie won the highest division and had the best times of all athletes in their events.

“It feels great,” Brown said. “I thought I could have been better. I got a little tired.”

Wyoming Valley West finished as the runner-up in the team competition. Manheim Twp. won the team title for the second straight season.

Wyoming Valley West’s Montana Conden, Gavin Weisgable, Noah Hiedcavage and Raheem Blanton finished first in the 400 relay in 54.58.

Blanton also won the 100 in the higher division.

Christopher Hummel finished first in the mini javelin and Richard Schweizer finished second in the highest division for the Spartans. They were the only two at the meet to throw the mini javelin more than 30 meters.

Colin Mooney won his mini javelin division. Timothy Mayewski and Conden were second. There were 10 divisions, split according to ability based on in-season performances.

Jamie Evans (100) and Gabby Marsola (400) were also division winners for Wyoming Valley West.

Wallenpaupack, which finished seventh overall in the team competition, had other top finishers in addition to Brown and Christie.

Tyra Jones won her division in the 100, and Glene Pierre and Mya Lukas finished first in their divisions in the shot put for the Buckhorns.

Also, the Wallenpaupack team of Damon Jones, Paul Candela, Christie and Brown had a time of 59.31 in the 400 relay; Hawkeye Rollison had a shot put of 1.28 meters and Harrison Braida had a throw of 11.82 meters in the javelin.

Girls school records

Carbondale Area’s Kate Korty took care of two of her school records in medal-winning efforts in the Class 2A girls meet. She ran a 58.15 in the preliminary heat of the 400, then ran a 58.12 in the final to win a seventh-place medal. Both efforts were better than her record of 58.45 set at the District 2 Class 2A Championships.

Later on Saturday, Korty won a silver medal in the 800 with a time of 2:15.82. That shattered her school record of 2:17.51 she set at the District 2 meet. That time is the fastest run by an LTC athlete in Class 2A and is the fourth-best school record in the LTC.

Montrose senior Chloe Diaz broke her school record in the 100 hurdles, missing a state title on a photo finish. Her time of 14.85 is the fifth-best school record among LTC athletes all time.

Valley View senior Emma Miller broke her school record in the javelin in Class 3A. Her throw of 132-2 earned a fifth-place medal and broke the old mark of 128-9. Her distance is the fifth-best school record in the LTC all time.

In the same event, Wallenpaupack’s Erika Badner also set a school record. Her throw of 125-5 surpassed her mark of 125-4 also set this year.

Mountain View senior Carissa Flynn broke her school record with a time of 5:15.08 in the 1,600 in the Class 2A meet Friday. Her old mark was 5:20.82, which she set earlier this year.

Boys school records

Athletes from the Lackawanna Track Conference continued their outstanding postseasons, where many shattered school records.

Dunmore’s Cory Domiano beat his school record with a time of 49.32 in the preliminary heats of the 400 in Class 2A. Domiano’s time ranked as the fifth-fastest school record in the LTC.

On Saturday, Dunmore’s Tommy Clark won his timed final heat of the 800 in Class 2A in 1:57.39. That earned him a seventh-place medal and broke the record of 1:58.24 held by Matt Murray since 2016.

Domiano joined Clark, Gabe Franek and Dom DeSando to run a 3:25.95 to qualify eighth in the 1,600 relay in Class 2A. That time broke the school record of 3:26.42 set this spring. The Bucks won a seventh-place medal in the final.

Kendel Jones ran a time of 4:20.68, to win an eighth-place medal in the Class 2A boys meet and break the school record. Ryan Place held the old mark of 4:21.24 set in 2004.

Also Friday, Abington Heights junior DJ Rogers broke a long-standing school record with a time of 50.00 in the 400 in the Class 3A meet. He broke the record of 50.64 set in 1998 by Phil Prall.

Thomas to nationals

Mid Valley seventh grader Olivia Thomas qualified for the New Balance Outdoor Track and Field Nationals, which is June 13-16 at the University of Pennsylvania.

Thomas set meet records to win the long jump (16-10) and the triple jump (35-5½), and won the 100 hurdles (16.66) at the Phil Tochelli Junior High Track and Field Championships this spring.

Her triple jump ranks third and her long jump ranks 10th nationally among seventh graders in the country according to pa.milesplit.com.