PIAA TENNIS: Mallaiah falls in Class 3A quarterfinals

Abington Heights junior Praneel Mallaiah won his first match before falling in the quarterfinals of the PIAA Class 3A Tennis Championships on Friday.

Mallaiah, the District 2 Class 3A champion, defeated Cedar Crest's Viseth Meng, the runner-up from the District 3 tournament, 6-2, 4-6, 6-3, at the Hershey Racquet Club. Lower Merion's Brian Yi topped Mallaiah, 6-0, 6-0, in the quarterfinals.

Abington Heights' team of William Arp and Domenic Peters lost in the first round of the Class 3A doubles tournament. Dallastown's Jacob Horn and Ian Opitzin beat the Comets, 6-4, 2-6, 6-1.

Carver Engineering & Science's Samir Roberts-Mouzon defeated Scranton Prep's Ethan Borick in the first round of the Class 2A tournament, 6-2, 6-0.

In the Class 2A doubles first round, Wyoming Seminary's team of Bill Hall and Ansarali Atabayev lost to Masterman's Chris Ji and Levi Santa, the District 12 champions, 7-6 (1), 6-3.