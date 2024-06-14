PIAA SOFTBALL: State final is homecoming for Thomas Jefferson coach

Coach Heidi (Ghigiarelli) Karcher was on the team bus Monday. Her Thomas Jefferson softball squad was heading home after it continued its improbable postseason run, rallying from an early six-run deficit to defeat Central Mountain, 9-8, in the PIAA Class 5A semifinals. The win advanced the Jaguars to Thursday’s 4 p.m. title game at Penn State University’s Beard Field at Nittany Lion Softball Park, becoming the school’s first girls team in any sport to reach a state final.

Just when Karcher didn’t think things could get any better, she received a text message from her mother.

“You’re playing Pittston Area,” it read.

Not only was she going back to her alma mater, where she played softball collegiately, for the championship game, but she will take on an opponent just miles from where she grew up and faced in high school.

“I was like, You’ve got to be kidding me,” said Karcher, an Old Forge native who graduated from Scranton Prep in 1991 and from Penn State in 1995.

“I look at the brackets and still look for the teams from back home — Old Forge and Valley View and all that kind of stuff. It’s just weird how it’s coming full circle and we’re playing Pittston Area. My dad always tells me about this pitcher from Pittston Area. And now, here we are.”

At Scranton Prep, Karcher was a member of the swim team and a four-year starter for the softball team, earning Lackawanna AAA Division all-star honors each year at four positions — left field as a freshman, shortstop as a sophomore, pitcher as a junior and catcher as a senior.

She headed to Penn State and played 1 1/2 seasons for the Nittany Lions as a catcher and first baseman, including their first year in the Big Ten Conference.

However, the demands of being an education major studying to become a chemistry and physics teacher became too much, so she left the team.

“Back then, playing a collegiate sport was a bit different than it is now,” Karcher said. “It was very hard for me to balance a physics and chemistry degree with traveling. It killed me to make the decision to stop playing. But I was here to become a teacher.”

Which she did. After graduation, she applied for a job at Thomas Jefferson, was hired and has been there for 28 years.

A mother of three, Karcher waited until her children were older to begin her coaching career. She spent one season at Peters Twp., going 15-5. Then in 2013, when Thomas Jefferson’s longtime coach John “Hoppy” Mitruski retired, she took over for him and is now in her 12th season. Her career record is 149-85.

Two years after he retired, Mitruski contacted Karcher and said he missed softball and if she ever had an opening on her staff, he would love to come back and coach. Karcher brought him back immediately.

“You have to understand, this man was the epitome of TJ,” Karcher said. “He taught 30-something years in the district. Was a football coach, basketball coach, softball coach. So, he came back coaching with me.”

Last May, following a playoff loss to Armstrong, Mitruski suffered a massive heart attack and died at the age of 72. The team has been playing this season in his memory.

“He was a grandfather figure to the girls,” Karcher said. “We miss him on the bus and at practice. He was just so full of life and passion for coaching. His big saying was, ‘You can’t coach heart.’ We’ve been living by that mantra. It’s been the glue holding this team together, that we’re doing this for Hoppy. He would be ecstatic right now that we’re the underdogs coming from behind and beating these teams.”

The Jaguars were the No. 10 seed for the District 7 playoffs. They knocked off No. 7 South Fayette, No. 2 North Hills and No. 11 Latrobe to earn a state playoff berth and reach the district final, where they lost to No. 1 seed Armstrong.

“Our district is very, very tough. We were a really good 10th seed. Our record does not indicate the strength or skill set of my girls,” Karcher said. “We have the ability and capability of beating the best seeds.”

In the PIAA Class 5A tournament, Thomas Jefferson (15-8) has continued its winning ways despite several long bus trips. Located in Jefferson Hills, south of Pittsburgh, the Jaguars traveled eight hours and 500 miles roundtrip to Solanco High School for the first round and won, 17-4. They rallied to defeat West Chester East in the quarterfinals, 3-1, in Chambersburg. Then came the semifinal comeback against Central Mountain at Mount Aloysius College in Cresson.

Thomas Jefferson is a young team with only two seniors and a mix of juniors, sophomores and freshmen, including starting pitcher Aubrey Shaffer.

Now, they will try to complete their improbable postseason run against Pittston Area and its standout pitcher Gianna Adams.

“We know Pittston Area is a very good team and we’re preparing for that,” Karcher said. “We’ll see what happens. We’re going to play our hearts out on Thursday. It’s going to be a good matchup.”