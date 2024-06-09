PIAA SOFTBALL: Old Forge semifinal set for Lock Haven University

Next stop on Old Forge's journey in the PIAA Class 1A softball playoffs is Lock Haven University.

The District 2 champion Blue Devils (20-6) will face District 9 champion DuBois Central Catholic (21-2) in the state semifinals Monday at 2 p.m. at LHU's Lawrence Field.

Old Forge reached the semis with a 6-5 win over Tri-Valley in the quarterfinals. DuBois Central Catholic advanced with a 7-1 quarterfinal victory over Meyersdale.

In the other Class 1A semifinal, District 7 champion Chartiers-Houston (20-2) plays District 7 No. 3 seed Carmichaels (18-2). Monday's winners advance to the state final at Penn State University Nittany Lion Softball Park on Thursday at 11 a.m.

Meanwhile, in Class 5A, District 2 champion Pittston Area (20-1) will play its semifinal game Monday at 4 p.m. at Pine Grove High School against District 3 champion South Western, a 7-1 winner over District 3 No. 4 seed Shippensburg on Friday.