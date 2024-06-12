PIAA SOFTBALL: Old Forge falls in Class 1A semifinals

LOCK HAVEN — For five innings, Old Forge pitcher Karen Sickle impressively danced in and out of trouble.

Unfortunately, she couldn’t do it a sixth time.

Freshman Lily Davidson plated her senior sister Lauren Davidson with a triple in the top of the sixth inning, then scored on a throwing error on the play to give DuBois Central Catholic a 2-1 win over the Blue Devils in the PIAA Class 1A softball semifinals Monday afternoon at Lock Haven University’s Lawrence Field.

The Davidsons were a thorn in Old Forge’s side all game, accounting for five of DuBois CC’s 10 hits from the Nos. 7 and 8 spots in the lineup. They each were on base three times and accounted for the Lady Cardinals' runs.

“We just couldn’t get those girls out,” Old Forge coach Pat Revello said. "One ball we couldn't get close to and that seemed to be the difference."

District 9 champion DuBois CC (22-2) moves on to the state final Thursday at 11 a.m. at Penn State University’s Beard Field at Nittany Lion Softball Park. There, it will face District 7 No. 3 seed Carmichaels, which won the other semifinal, 5-4, over District 7 champ Chartiers-Houston.

“I was really worried. It felt like one of those games where you have so many opportunities that you let go by,” DuBois CC coach George Heigel said. “But we didn’t get our heads down. I think the girls just felt like they could scratch out some runs. Lo and behold, our lone freshman who plays came through for us big time.”

On a day where Sickle and the Old Forge defense was stellar, the lone error helped end the District 2 champion Blue Devils’ season at 20-7.

“We were scrappy and got outs when we needed them,” Sickle said. “They just had one more hit than we did. That’s what it came down to.”

An expected pitchers’ duel came as advertised. Sickle allowed two runs (one earned) on 10 hits with three walks and four strikeouts. DuBois CC sophomore Rylee Kulbatsky gave up one run on four hits with three walks and 12 strikeouts.

“She had us baffled today,” Revello said of Kulbatsky. “Both pitchers threw well. We had some opportunities, but we just couldn’t put up a crooked number today.”

Both teams had scoring chances in the early innings, only to be turned away by Sickle and Kulbatsky.

In the top of the second, DuBois CC got consecutive two-out singles by Lauren Davidson and Lily Davidson. But Sickle got Lexi Berta to hit a pop-up into shallow left that Old Forge shortstop Lilianna Lenceski made a running catch on, her momentum taking her into foul territory.

Old Forge got a pair of two-out walks by Kate O’Hearn and Sickle in the bottom of the second. But Kulbatsky got a strikeout to end the inning.

A leadoff walk to Marina Hanes and a one-out single by Kayley Risser gave the Lady Cardinals runners at first and second in the top of the third. But Sickle got cleanup hitter Melia Mitskavich to hit a little looper to Lenceski. She caught it right next to second base and stepped on the bag to double up the runner and end that inning.

“Everyone showed up today,” Sickle said. “We all played really well.”

Ariana Davitt and Talia Piragas reached on errors to open the bottom of the third. But Kulbatsky shook off the errors and struck out the next three batters to keep it scoreless.

Just as they did in the second inning, the Davidsons had two-out singles in the top of the fourth. Just as she did in the second, Sickle stranded them by getting Berta to fly out to center and end that threat.

Finally, in the bottom of the fourth, Old Forge broke through.

Juliette DeStefano led off with a single off the third baseman’s glove, the Blue Devils’ first hit of the game. O’Hearn followed with a sharp single to left. Kulbatsky struck out the next two batters and had two strikes on Davitt. But Davitt laced a single to left to score DeStefano and make it 1-0.

“I knew my team needed me in that moment,” Davitt said. “That was my chance to do what I could do to the best of my ability. It was low outside and I’m not typically a low-ball hitter. But I got it.”

Heigel took a chance and intentionally walked Piragas to load the bases. The strategy worked as Kulbatsky got a strikeout to end the inning and keep it 1-0.

Sickle did a Houdini act in the top of the fifth. Consecutive singles by Hanes, Jessy Frank and Risser to open the inning loaded the bases. But Sickle got Mitskavich to pop out to short, struck out Lydia Morgan and got Kulbatsky to fly out to right and end the inning.

However, Sickle walked Lauren Davidson on on four pitches to open the sixth. Lily Davidson then lined a shot to the gap in right-center, easily scoring her sister. She then raced home when the throw deflected off her shoulder and helmet and skipped past Meghan Marianelli.

Kulbatsky worked around Danica Pritchyk reaching on a two-out error in the sixth, then retired Old Forge in order in the seventh, ending it with a strikeout.

“This is tough, but these girls have to realize they are top four in the state of Pennsylvania,” Revello said. “We’re very proud of these girls, from the coaches’ point and the school district’s point.”