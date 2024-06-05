PIAA SOFTBALL: Old Forge advances, Elk Lake eliminated

Karen Sickle scattered four hits and struck 15 to help Old Forge defeat District 4 champion Bucktail, 6-3, in a PIAA Class 1A softball first-round game Monday at Bucktail.

Old Forge (19-6) advances to Thursday's quarterfinals where it will play District 11 champion Tri Valley (20-4) at a site and time to be determined. Tri Valley defeated District 1 champion Dock Mennonite, 16-1, on Monday.

Meaghan Marianelli paced the Lady Devils' offense with three hits, including two doubles, drove in two runs and scored three.

Ava Arnold also had three hits, while Ariana Davitt, who homered, and Talia Pirgas, who doubled, each contributed two hits for the Lady Devils.

Eva Sockman homered and drove in two runs for Bucktail (17-5).

Old Forge 201 012 0 — 6

Bucktail 000 200 1 — 3

WP: Karen Sickle 7IP, 4H, 3R, 3ER, 1BB, 15SO

LP: Makenzie Wagner 7IP, 11H, 6R, 6ER, 2BB, 6SO

2B: Talia Piragas (OF), Meaghan Marianelli (OF) 2, Kendall Wagner (BU).

HR: Ariana Davitt (OF), Eva Sockman (BU).

------------

Williams Valley 10, Elk Lake 4

Host Williams Valley scored six runs in the second inning and went on to defeat Elk Lake in a PIAA Class 2A softball first-round game.

Leah Traver led Elk Lake with three hits, including a home run. The Lady Warriors also got home runs from Paige Keeney and Layla Weaver.

Kayla Hand had two hits and three RBIs for Williams Valley, the District 11 champs.