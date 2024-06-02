PIAA SOFTBALL: First round capsules

CLASS 1A

OLD FORGE (18-6) at BUCKTAIL (17-4)

When: Monday, 1 p.m.

Where: Bucktail HS, Renovo

How they got here: Bucktail won the District 4 title by beating Sullivan County, 13-2; Old Forge won the District 2-3 subregional title by beating Halifax, 15-0.

Up next: The winner advances to Thursday's quarterfinals against either District 11 and defending state champion Tri-Valley (19-4) or District 1 champ Dock Mennonite (16-5).

Breakdown: This is a rematch of last year's first round, which Old Forge won, 8-2. ... Bucktail won its second straight District 4 title and makes its third PIAA appearance. The Lady Bucks will face Old Forge for the third time in the state tournament. Besides last year, Old Forge also won in 2019, 12-1. ... All four of Bucktail's losses this season came against state playoff teams: District 6 runner-up West Branch (1A); twice to District 4 champ South Williamsport (2A); and once to District 4 runner-up Muncy (2A). ... Head coach Mike Poorman, who took over in 2015, got his 100th win at Bucktail on April 18, 13-1, over Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech. ... Sophomore Eva Sockman leads the Lady Bucks with a .585 batting average with eight doubles, three home runs and 26 RBIs. Senior Mak Wagner is batting .549 with six home runs and 36 RBIs. She also is 7-4 with a 3.45 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 46.2 innings. Sophomore Lola English is hitting .524 with three home runs and 19 RBIs. ... Old Forge makes its 12th PIAA appearance (9-11). ... Talia Piragas leads the Lady Devils this season at .446 with nine doubles, eight home runs, 33 runs and 26 RBIs. Meaghan Marianelli is batting .386 with nine doubles, one triple, six home runs, 19 runs and 26 RBIs. Ariana Davitt is hitting .385 with six doubles, 16 runs and nine RBIs. Ava Arnold is hitting .361 with 17 RBIs. Karen Sickle is 18-5 with a 1.24 ERA and 236 strikeouts.

CLASS 2A

ELK LAKE (20-1) at WILLIAMS VALLEY (18-5)

When: Monday, 4 p.m.

Where: Williams Valley HS, Williamstown

How they got here: Elk Lake won the District 2 title by beating Holy Cross, 4-3; Williams Valley won the District 11 title by beating Northern Lehigh, 8-3.

Up next: The winner advances to Thursday's quarterfinals against either District 6 champion Bald Eagle Area (18-4) or District 4 runner-up Muncy.

Breakdown: Elk Lake's District 2 title was its fourth straight. The Lady Warriors make their 18th PIAA appearance (3-18). ... Elk Lake has 15 straight wins. Its lone loss came April 13 to Towanda, 5-4. ... Senior catcher Layla Weaver is batting .569 for the Lady Warriors with 11 doubles, one triple, nine home runs, 27 runs and 29 RBIs. Junior Marissa Horn is batting .517 with six doubles, one triple, five home runs and 37 RBIs. She also has a 1.67 ERA and 144 strikeouts in the circle. Junior shortstop Leah Traver is batting .583 with four doubles, four triples, three home runs, 34 runs and 19 RBIs. Junior outfielder Hannah Howell is batting .500 with 24 runs and seven RBIs. Senior first baseman Mati Lord is batting .511 with six doubles, three triples, two home runs and 21 RBIs. ... Williams Valley's district title was its 12th in program history. The Vikings are making their 13th PIAA appearance (23-9). They won three state championships (2013, 2016, 2019) and finished runner-up twice (2017, 2018). ... Williams Valley lost its final three regular-season games before bouncing back with two wins in the District 11 playoffs. ... Senior Sophia Mione leads the team with a .500 batting average and has 16 RBIs. Sophomore Quin Smeltz is batting .480 with 26 RBIs. Junior Sage Smeltz is batting .451 with eight doubles, two triples, three home runs and 32 RBIs. She also is 10-5 with a 3.09 ERA and 109 strikeouts in 102 innings. She struck out eight in the district championship-game win over Northern Lehigh.

CLASS 3A

LOYALSOCK (19-3) at MID VALLEY (21-1)

When: Monday, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Mid Valley HS

How they got here: Loyalsock lost in the District 4 final to Midd-West, 14-2; Mid Valley won the District 2 title, 4-3, in eight innings over Holy Redeemer.

Up next: The winner advances to Thursday's quarterfinals against either District 3 champion Kutztown (18-6) or District 6 runner-up Juniata (22-2).

Breakdown: This is the third time Loyalsock and Mid Valley will meet in the PIAA playoffs. In the Class 1A first round in 2002, Loyalsock won, 3-0. In the Class 3A first round in 2021, Mid Valley won, 12-0, in five innings. ... Loyalsock makes its ninth PIAA appearance (6-7). ... One of the Lancers' four losses came against Abington Heights, 12-4, on May 17. ... Loyalsock suffered a loss when one of its top players, Bella Mileto, fractured her ankle in the district quarterfinals. ... Junior Sofia Mileto had a home run and a triple in the district final loss. She hit three home runs in the District 4 tournament. Other players to watch include seniors Ava Damiano, Katie Ryder, twin sisters Maddie and Anna Luxenberger and pitchers Lydia Kresock and Sophia Miller. ... Mid Valley makes its 16th PIAA appearance (17-14). The Spartanettes are defending Class 3A state champions. ... Freshman Ava Hazelton is 20-1 with a 1.94 ERA and 149 strikeouts. Sophomore Abby Mackey is batting .480 with seven RBIs. Junior Mackenzie Adolfson is batting .422 with 18 RBIs. She had three hits in the district final, including an RBI single in the bottom of the eighth inning that capped a three-run rally to give Mid Valley the win and its fifth straight district title. Junior Elise Larson is batting .400 with eight doubles, three triples, three home runs and 18 RBIs. Junior Krista Cortazar is hitting .386 with six doubles, two triples, three home runs and 15 RBIs. Senior Chiara Zavislak is batting .394 with four doubles, four triples, one home run and 19 RBIs. Senior Natalie Barrett has 24 RBIs and junior Audrey Hasenzahl has 23 RBIs.

CLASS 4A

JERSEY SHORE (14-6) at VALLEY VIEW (20-3)

When: Monday, 4 p.m.

Where: Valley View HS

How they got here: Jersey Shore won the District 4 title by beating Montoursville, 8-2; Valley View won the District 2 title by beating Tunkhannock, 4-2.

Up next: The winner advances to Thursday's quarterfinals against either District 12 champion Archbishop Ryan (13-2) or District 11 runner-up Northwestern Lehigh (20-4).

Breakdown: This is the fourth meeting in the PIAA playoffs between Jersey Shore and Valley View. In the first round in 2010, Jersey Shore won, 1-0. In the first round in 2011, Valley View won, 11-1. The Cougars won again in the 2013 first round, 5-0. ... Jersey Shore repeated as District 4 champion. This is the Bulldogs' 11th PIAA appearance (5-10). ... Jersey Shore dealt with its share of adversity this season. Coach Chris Lorson is in remission following treatments for melanoma bone metastasis, while pitcher Isabelle Engel was sidelined with a late-season injury. ... Freshman pitcher Lexi Frey tossed a seven-hitter with four strikeouts and took a shutout into the seventh inning in the district-final win. Junior Jaymison Stellfox had two hits and three RBIs in the district final. Jocelyn McCracken added three hits and two RBIs, while Kaitlyn Herman contributed two hits, including a two-run home run. ... Valley View makes its 13th PIAA appearance (14-10). The Cougars were state champs in Class 2A in 2000 and Class 3A in 2013. They also were Class 3A runner-up in 2012. ... Sophomore Abbi Call is 14-2 with a 1.52 ERA and 135 strikeouts. She also is batting .433 with 14 home runs and 42 RBIs. Junior leadoff hitter Kalli Karwowski is batting .462 with nine home runs and 27 RBIs. Sophomore Ella Swingle is hitting .448 with seven RBIs. Senior Ally Stafursky is batting .370 with 16 RBIs. Freshman Cora Castellani is batting .368 with three home runs and 26 RBIs. Tessa Stafursky is batting .315 with 20 RBIs. She also is 7-1 in the circle with a 0.93 ERA and 58 strikeouts.