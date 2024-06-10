PIAA SOFTBALL: DeStefano has deep connection to Old Forge program

Juliette DeStefano picked the perfect time to break out of a mini slump.

The Old Forge sophomore left fielder had just three hits in her previous six games. But in Thursday's PIAA Class 1A quarterfinal against Tri-Valley, she went 3 for 3 with one RBI to help the Blue Devils win, 6-5.

She will try to carry that momentum into Monday's state semifinal when Old Forge faces Dubois Central Catholic at 2 p.m. at Lock Haven University.

"That game was really important, so I knew I had to do good," DeStefano said. "I practiced off the tee and soft-tossed with my mom and dad. I was in a bit of a slump, so I really wanted to get going. Especially for that game when we really needed some important hits and we needed to do good."

Her first hit was an RBI single that capped a three-run bottom of the first inning. It gave DeStefano confidence for the rest of the game.

"It made me see that I could hit this girl and gave me the drive to get more and I did," DeStefano said.

"Our goal was to hit them hard in the first inning. Scoring those runs was a good way to keep our morale up. That first inning is so important. It really sets the precedent for the whole game."

For the season, DeStefano is batting .277 (18 for 65) with four doubles and 13 RBIs.

Coach Pat Revello said DeStefano's performance just showed the high ceiling she has for her ability level.

"I think once she got the first hit out of the way, she started rolling," Revello said.

"When we need a hit with an RBI attached to it, that's who I want up. She's a very strong girl. Last year, I couldn't find a permanent spot in the lineup for her. This year, she's played just about every inning. You can see how she improved so much."

DeStefano has deep ties to the Old Forge program. Her father Joe is one of Revello's assistant coaches. Her mom Jill (Boyanoski) played for Revello as a senior during his first season as Blue Devils coach in 2000 and was a Times-Tribune All-Region selection.

That team was the first Old Forge squad to qualify for the state tournament, pulling off a pair of upsets as the No. 6 seed in the District 2 playoffs.

First, it stunned Bishop O'Hara in the first round, 2-1, with Boyanoski scoring the winning run on a two-run single by Maria Crossin in the top of the sixth inning.

"I ran through his (Revello's) stop sign," Jill said with a laugh. "He wasn't stopping me."

Then in the quarterfinals, Old Forge overcame an early six-run deficit, scoring five times in the top of the seventh to beat Bishop Hafey, 7-6. Boyanoski had a two-run single in the decisive rally.

The Blue Devils lost in the district final to Pittston Seton Catholic, then fell in the first round of states to Upper Dauphin. But Revello said that was the foundation for the program's future success.

"She and her classmates helped the program get where it's at," Revello said. "There's still a little bit of Jill Boyanoski on our team every day. All these alumni over the years seem to leave a little bit of themselves in our program."

Revello said DeStefano plays the same way her mom did. In fact, he admitted during Thursday's game, when DeStefano was rounding third base, he accidently called her Jill.

"They definitely are dirt devils. They love to get down and slide," Revello said. "The mom was a base stealer, a hustler. She actually broke her ankle sliding in an alumni game 10 years after she graduated. The mother was a gamer and you can see it in Juliette now."

DeStefano said she looks up to her mom and aspires to be as good a player as Jill was.

"She was a line drive hitter and I like to consider myself that as well," DeStefano said. "She played outfield, I play outfield. She really liked to slide and steal bases and I really like stealing bases and sliding, even when coach Pat tells me to stay up. I think we are one in the same when it comes to softball."

Jill said she always has tried to instill in her five children to give it their all, no matter what it takes.

She couldn't be prouder of Juliette, especially since her daughter wears the same number she did — 6.

Old Forge's current playoff run is bringing back some fond memories, too.

"They really are an amazing group of girls," Jill said. "Playing for coach Pat when I was a senior was an unbelievable experience. What he does for his team and his girls, as a mom I can't say enough good things about him. He takes care of his girls, he loves the sport, he loves the town. I am just so proud of what he and these girls are doing. I'm so happy being able to watch them, especially my daughter."

Now, DeStefano and her teammates will try to take Old Forge to the second state final in program history.

To do it, the Blue Devils have to contend with Dubois Central Catholic and its standout sophomore pitcher Rylee Kulbatsky, who has a 0.67 ERA and 215 strikeouts in 105 innings.

"We looked at some video of her pitching. Our coaches do a really good job of helping us get a good glimpse of what we're going to see during the game," DeStefano said.

"We just really have to keep our morale up and hit them hard in the first inning like we did (Tri-Valley). We have to make sure we work together as a team and get hits in a timely manner."