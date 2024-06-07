PIAA SOFTBALL: Arnold's move to first base helps Old Forge

Coming into the season, Old Forge softball coach Pat Revello was concerned about who would replace the graduated Mazzie Musgrave at first base.

It took only a few practices for Ava Arnold to ease her coach’s worries.

Despite having limited experience at the position during travel ball, the sophomore took to the spot, and helped the Blue Devils win a fifth straight District 2 title and reach the PIAA Class 1A quarterfinals.

Old Forge faces District 11 and defending state champion Tri-Valley on Thursday at 5 p.m. at Patriots Park in Allentown. It is one of two Lackawanna League teams still alive in the state playoffs. The other, Valley View, plays Northwestern Lehigh in a Class 4A quarterfinal at 1 p.m. at Central Columbia High School in Espy.

“It was between a few of them (for the position),” Revello said. “But Ava stepped up and has been great ever since. She adapted really well and has been solid all year.”

As a freshman last season, Arnold started in the outfield. She batted .353 (18 for 51) with two doubles, 17 runs and seven RBIs.

“Playing left field I wouldn’t get that many hits (to me). Maybe like one every two games,” Arnold said. “But now at first I get a lot of action. I feel much more involved in the game. I love playing first base.”

Perhaps the biggest adjustment Arnold needed to learn at first base was her footwork — where to place her foot in various situations. Old Forge uses an orange base, which is attached in foul territory to the white base that the runner uses to help minimize collisions. Plus, she takes a lot of throws from Blue Devils standout catcher Talia Piragas.

“Having fast feet and getting my footwork down so that when it gets hit to different spots, how I should react,” Arnold said. “Also, our right fielder Kate O’Hearn is really fast and really good at throwing the ball to first when it gets hit to her.

“My coaches really helped me figure out how to play it.”

Sometimes a player is so focused on learning a new position that their offensive game suffers. That has not been the case with Arnold.

Batting cleanup all season for the Blue Devils, she is hitting .385 (25 for 65) with two doubles, two home runs, 20 runs and 18 RBIs. In the first-round win over Bucktail, she had three hits and one RBI.

“Making plays in the field gives me confidence when I come to bat and helps me hit the ball well,” Arnold said.

Revello called Arnold a pure hitter who also has a lot of speed.

“She goes with the pitch. If it’s an outside pitch, she’ll drive it to right field,” Revello said. “She’s been hitting cleanup all year and doing her job. She’s been showing power when we’ve needed it. She puts the barrel of the bat on the ball, puts it in play and makes the other team make the plays.

“Most of all, she’s a great kid and a great teammate.”

Safe to say Revello won’t have any concerns who his first baseman will be going into next season.

“It looks like she’s going to be there for the next few years,” he said.

This game is a rematch of last year’s state quarterfinal won by Tri-Valley, 10-1. The Bulldogs jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning and never looked back.

“We felt we scouted them great last year and felt we had a chance going into the game and they smoked us and went on to win a state championship,” Revello said.

“Our goal this year was to get another shot at them. We’ve scouted them again this year and they’re Tri-Valley. There’s a reason why they’ve won the state championship two of the last three years. They always have a good pitcher and can hit the ball. But we did our homework on them and there’s a way to beat every team. That’s what we’ve been practicing. Last year, they put the ball in play too much and we had a bunch of errors. That's what we've been working on. I feel going into the game now we're much better defensively.”

Arnold feels the fact that the Blue Devils are a year older and more experienced will help.

“Last year, a lot of us were real young and we didn’t get many hits off a fast pitcher,” she said. “But we’ve been working on our hitting and I think we’ll be ready to hit a fast pitcher.

“I really think we can win this game. Last year, it wasn’t the best of games. But, I think this year we can come back and win. We have a lot of good teamwork and chemistry. If someone makes a mistake, we pick each other up. And we’re always ready.”