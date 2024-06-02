PIAA GIRLS LACROSSE: Waters' move to defense makes impact for Lady Comets

She started her lacrosse career on the attack, but when her team needed a stopper, she made the sacrifice — a move that helped the Lady Comets reach a championship level.

LeAnna Waters switched from an offensive weapon to defense and developed into one of the best in District 2.

On Monday, she and her Abington Heights teammates eye more program history when they host Upper Moreland, the fourth-place team from District 1, at 4:30 p.m. in the first round of the PIAA playoffs.

"My freshman year, I played attack," said Waters, who had 22 goals in her first two seasons. "But then the coaches came to me and said there was a need for more defenders, and I wanted to do what was best for the team.

"It has worked out."

After making the decision to contribute to defense, Waters, who started playing lacrosse in third grade, needed time to transition and learn the skills needed.

She had to first change her mindset from being an aggressive player to one who used footwork and instincts. Waters remained patient and worked at it, eventually becoming a standout for a team that reached the District 2 Class 2A championship game.

At season's end, Waters earned a spot on the WVC Coaches' All-Star team and was selected for The Times-Tribune All-Region team.

"Having experience as an attack really helped me," Waters said. "I already knew what players wanted to do to get to the cage. It was an adjustment, though. I had to watch the game from a different perspective. I also had to develop my footwork, so I wouldn't overcommit, and you have to use your speed and footwork to stay in front of an attack."

This season, Waters played a key role in Abington Heights having another successful season in the WVC.

They reached the District 2 Class 2A final for a second straight season and earned a rematch with three-time defending champion Crestwood. This time, the Lady Comets came away with a 10-8 win for the first District 2 team championship in girls lacrosse since the sport started in 2016.

"This has all been very exciting," Waters said. "This is what we have worked so hard for."

This season, teams struggle to score against the Lady Comets, who give up 5.4 goals per game.

Upper Moreland is the fourth-place finisher in District 1. However, the team started the playoffs as the No. 1 seed and has a high-powered offense.

Slowing the Golden Bears is key for the Lady Comets, which makes Waters' role pivotal.

"We have to keep playing the way that we have been playing on defense," Waters said. "We have to work hard to stop the ball and work together as a team."