PIAA GIRLS LACROSSE: Upper Moreland at Abington Heights Class 2A first round capsule

PIAA GIRLS LACROSSE

FIRST ROUND

1-4 UPPER MORELAND (17-5) at 2-1 ABINGTON HEIGHTS (16-3)

When: Monday, 4:30 p.m.

What's at stake: The winner advances to Saturday's quarterfinals to play the winner of 3-3 Hershey (19-3) at 1-1 Bishop Shanahan (15-7) game.

How they got here: Upper Moreland entered the District 1 playoffs as the No. 1 seed, but is the fourth-place team after losing in the semifinals to district champion Bishop Shanahan and to Springfield Twp. in the third-place game. Abington Heights won its first District 2 Class 2A championship with a win over Crestwood.

Players to watch:

Upper Moreland — Annalise Messina (midfielder); Molly Meakim (attack); Olivia Meakim (attack); Maggie Morrow attack); Keiley Hawk (attack); Willow Taylor (midfielder); Keria Hess (midfielder); Addie Hurley (goalie).

Abington Heights — Allie Rothenberger (midfielder); Bella DeRiggi (attack); LeAnna Waters (defense); Rylee Yankow (defense); Caly Yankow (attack); Sadie Gilbert (attack); Keira Crowell (midfielder); Sophia Santasiero (goalie).

Noteworthy: Upper Moreland went 15-3 in the regular season and averaged 11.7 goals per game. ... Messina is committed to Rutgers. ... Abington Heights won six of its last seven games, which includes a win over Crestwood in the district final. ... Rothenberger scored two goals in the win over Crestwood and has 57 goals and 33 assists this season, and DeRiggi had three goals in the championship win.