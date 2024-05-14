PIAA District III Boys Lacrosse Tournament 2024: Schedule & Results

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The 2024 PIAA District III Boys Lacrosse Tournament will soon be underway with Central Pennsylvania teams battling for the championship.

The competition is set to run from Friday, May 17 to Tuesday, May 28. Class 3A and 2A Midstate teams will battle for the championship during the 11 days.

Below are full tournament schedules and a results tracker for each class.

Class 3A

First Round (Friday, May 17)

No. 8 Penn Manor (11-6) vs. No. 9 Central Dauphin (12-5) at Cornet Field, Millersville, time TBD

No. 12 Cumberland Valley (11-6) at No. 5 Central York (14-3), 5:30 p.m.

No. 10 Ephrata (12-6) at No. 7 South Western (16-2), 7 p.m.

No. 11 Conestoga Valley (10-7) at No. 6 Dallastown (15-2), 7 p.m.

Quarterfinals (Tuesday, May 21)

TBD at No. 1 Manheim Township (11-3), 7 p.m.

TBD at No. 4 Hempfield (12-4), 7 p.m.

TBD at No. 2 State College (16-1), 5 p.m.

TBD at No. 3 Wilson (16-2), 7 p.m.

Semifinals (Thursday, May 23)

Third-Place Match (Tuesday, May 28)

Championship (Tuesday, May 28)

Class 2A

First Round (Friday, May 17)

No. 9 Wyomissing (12-5) at No. 8 New Oxford (10-6), 7 p.m.

No. 12 Eastern York (10-8) at No. 5 Cocalico (13-4)

No. 7 Lower Dauphin (12-5) vs. No. 10 Susquehannock (10-6) at LDMS, 7 p.m.

No. 6 Palmyra (12-5) vs. No. 11 Kennard-Dale (10-6) at OAL Sports Complex, 6:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals (Tuesday, May 21)

TBD at No. 1 Trinity (18-0), 6 p.m.

TBD at No. 4 Hershey (14-4), 7 p.m.

TBD at No. 2 Lampeter-Strasburg (16-2), 5 p.m.

No. 3 Twin Valley (14-3) vs. TBD at Twin Valley Middle School, 7 p.m.

Semifinals (Thursday, May 23)

Third-Place Match (Tuesday, May 28)

Championship (Tuesday, May 28)

