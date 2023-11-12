PIAA District 10 to crown three more football champions this weekend

District 10 will crown three football champions this weekend and two other football teams continue their pursuit of a state title in the PIAA first round.

The D-10 championship schedule begins Friday as rivals Hickory and Sharon meet at Farrell High School at 7 p.m. for the Class 3A title.

The Class 1A and 2A D-10 titles will be decided on Saturday at Meadville's Bender Field. Mercyhurst Prep and Farrell battle at noon for the 2A title before Cambridge Springs and Lakeview meet in a Region 1 rematch at 7 p.m.

Cathedral Prep has the week off after winning a PIAA Class 5A first-round game on Saturday, but Meadville and McDowell are in action looking for a first-round run. Meadville hosts District 6 champion Juniata on Friday at 7 p.m. in Class 4A, while McDowell hosts D-6 champion State College on Friday at 7 p.m. in Class 6A.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: PIAA District 10 to crown three more football champions this weekend