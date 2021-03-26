PIAA Class 2A boys basketball championship breakdown: OLSH vs. Constitution

Mar. 26—PIAA Class 2A boys basketball championship

Constitution vs. OLSH

2:30 p.m. Friday at Giant Center, Hershey

On the air: PCN-TV

How they got here: WPIAL champion OLSH defeated District 9 champion Karns City, 75-45, in the quarterfinals and District 6 champion Portage, 74-50, in the semifinals. District 12 champion Constitution beat District 1 champ Bristol, 55-26, in the quarterfinals and District 2 champion Old Forge, 62-60, in the semifinals.

Starting lineups

Constitution (14-7)

Coach: Rob Moore

No., Player, Pos., Ht., Yr.

0, Lamar Glover, G, 5-9, Jr.

3, Quadir Miller, G, 5-11, Sr.

4, Yasir Gaither, G, 5-11, Sr.

5, Jacob Beccles, G, 6-3, Jr.

23, Maurice Montgomery, F, 6-5, Sr.

OLSH (23-0)

Coach: Mike Rodriguez

No., Player, Pos., Ht., Yr.

0, Jake DiMichele, F, 6-3, Jr.

1, Rocco Spadafora, G, 5-11, So.

11, Dante Spadafora, G, 5-11, Sr.

34, Dawson Summers, C, 6-4, Jr.

44, Bryson Kirschner, F, 6-3, So.

Title-game history: This is a rematch of the 2018 Class 2A title game when Constitution beat OLSH, 81-71. Constitution has won four PIAA championships (2012, '14, '15, '18). OLSH is seeking its first state title.

Notable: The Chargers, the WPIAL's lone boys basketball representative in the 2021 state finals, have won 39 straight games. Senior Dante Spadafora, a West Liberty recruit, and junior Jake DiMichele combine to average 46 points per game. Spadafora was a freshman point guard in OLSH's 2018 PIAA title game loss to the Generals. Against Portage, DiMichele had 34 points, and Spadafora added 15. Dawson Summers scored 12 and Bryson Kirschner had 10. OLSH won its third straight WPIAL championship with a victory over Greensburg Central Catholic. ... Constitution is a member of District 12 and plays in the loaded Philadelphia Public League. Senior guard Quadir Miller averages 18.3 points and has scored nearly 1,200 points in his career. Junior guard Jacob Beccles adds 15.9 points, and junior guard Lamar Glover averages 11.1.

Bill Hartlep is the sports editor of the Tribune-Review. You can contact Bill at bhartlep@triblive.com or via Twitter @TribHSInsider.